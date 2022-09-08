Venezuelan public workers demand payments and the release of trade unionists

Workers from the education sector and from some state institutions gathered in front of the headquarters of the Public Ministry (REUTERS / Gaby Oraa / Archive)

Around 300 active and retired public workers from Venezuela protested this Tuesday in Caracas to demand compliance with collective agreements, the repeal of a government instruction that worsens their conditions and the release of 6 union leaders detained in early July.

Workers from the education sector and from some State institutions gathered in front of the headquarters of the Public ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office), where they delivered a document with their demands, among them, the repeal of the instructions of the National Budget Office (Onapre), informed Efe Belkis Bolivardirector of the Venezuelan Federation of Teachers.

“A document was delivered to the Public Ministry to request respect for collective agreements, the freedom of the union leaders who are currently detained and, as always, the repeal of the Onapre instruction that is curtailing the rights of all workers. ”, explained the leader.

Around 300 active and retired public workers from Venezuela protested in Caracas (REUTERS / Gaby Oraa / File)

They also demanded the release of the trade unionists Alcides Bracho, Alonso Meléndez, Emilio Negrín, Gabriel Blanco, Néstor Astudillo and Reynaldo Cortéswho have led protests against the Onapre instruction “which affects collective hiring” and subtracts some of the labor benefits that correspond to public employees, as they have denounced.

The demonstrators, who also demanded decent pensions, after delivering the document to the Prosecutor’s Office, went to the Vice Presidency to make the same claims.

The Secretary of Public Affairs of the Association of Professors of the Central University of Venezuela (Apucv), Gregory Alfonsoensured that teachers and educational staff will stay on the streets until your demands are met.

“We will continue to demand from all public powers the re-institutionalization of the country and the full re-institutionalization of our rights, as we have done since March: in the streets and in a systematic and national way,” he said during the protest in a video broadcast on Twitter by the NGO Provide.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

The Maduro regime insists on the claim of the plane seized in Argentina: “Enough of the criminal persecution”

Maduro said he felt pain for the plebiscite in Chile and affirmed that Boric did not have a credible leadership

The Finance Observatory measured August inflation in Venezuela: it rose to 17.3%