Venezuelan tuna boat captured dolphins in Colombian waters near Bahía Solano

Tuna boat capturing parades in Colombian waters | PHOTO: Video capture

The fishing community of Bahía Solanoin the department of collidedis outraged and concerned about the presence of a Venezuelan fishing boat, the Taurus1which was reported in Colombian waters where would have caught dolphins during an illegal fishing operation, as reported by the community.

In Twitter Several videos of the ship’s incursion near the Colombian coast were published, which have been replicated through this social network by congressmen and other politicians, who They affirmed that artisanal fishing, the local fauna, and the survival practices of the locals would be affected, more being a protected area

In addition to the indiscriminate hunting of fish, the locals are concerned, because the boat and its crew, have affected other species of marine fauna in the sector, including dolphins and turtles.

Jesús Abad Colorado, a photojournalist, stated that the event took place 21 nautical miles in Colombian waters, after 12:00 noon in the artisanal fishing zone, known as Cabo Marzo, located between Juradó and Bahía Solano.

In the video you can see the deployment of the gigantic fishing nets and several divers who approach them to seek to remove some dolphins that were captured irregularly.

During the operation of the Taurus1 fishing vessel, it can also be seen that among the elements used for industrial fishing is a private red helicopter, whose function in many cases is to identify, from the air, the site where the spots of the schools of fish, in order to guide the layout of the nets.

It is worth mentioning that according to the registration and authorization of the Ministry of Agriculture, Taurus1 provides its services to a Colombian company registered as Mar Atún Ltda., which has authorization for the extraction of tuna in the Colombian Pacific area and the Eastern Pacific in accordance to a permit issued July 2009.

Despite having Venezuelan flags, in another of the registries, it is stated that the ship is of American construction in 1980 and, in addition, it was registered in Bahía Solano four years ago (in July 2018).

The Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, stated that she is already aware of the events and thanks the locals and the other people who denounced the event that occurred in Bahía Solano.

The minAmbiente, Susana Muhamad, said that the authorities have already launched an investigation to verify the information and verify what really happened on August 26 in order to impose the corresponding sanctions.

MinAmbiente confirmed that the case is being studied by the Port Authority, Dimar and the National Fisheries Authority.

Saray Robayo, the representative to the Chamber for the department of Córdoba, spoke on this same issue, who – via Twitter – asked that it “investigate the possible violation of our territorial waters by the foreign-flagged Fishing Vessel Taurus I, which would be carrying out illegal and indiscriminate tuna fishing north of Bahía Solano”.

Also the senator of the Historical Pact, María José Pizarro, referred to the fact through a tweet that says “We have been denouncing the presence of illegal fishing vessels in Colombian seas. The Colombian Navy must increase vigilance in our seas. Painful images!”

