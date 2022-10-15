Venezuela’s currency devalued 3% against the dollar in the last month and has already lost 44% in the year

The Venezuelan currency devalued 3% against the dollar in the last month (REUTERS / Manaure Quintero)

The official currency of Venezuela, the bolívar, it devalued 3% against the dollar in the last 30 days. Thus, the price closed this Friday at 8.30 bolivarsas reported by the Central Bank (BCV).

On September 14, a month ago, one dollar could be accessed in exchange for 8,02 of the local currency. This rise of 28 bolívar cents accounts for the loss in the exchange rate.

As far as 2022the coin it has already been devalued by 44% against the North American which, in turn, increased its price by 80% since January. At that time, it was exchanged at only 4.59 bolívares.

For its part, in Augustthe dollar recorded a particular and accelerated upload that had not been seen in the last year and that was even more accentuated in the parallel market, where it exceeded 9 bolívares.

So far in 2022, the bolivar has already been devalued by 44% against the dollar (REUTERS / Ivan Alvarado)

Despite not being the official currency in the country, the dollar is used to multiple transactions and payments in everyday life. However, the complications encountered by people to access it led to a great growth of the parallel market.

According to the portal Venezuela Dollar Monitorwhich offers the daily price based on various markers, currently you can get the currency for this alternative way to a quote 8.77 bolivars. This is 44 cents above the official rate.

As a result of the de facto dollarization that the country experienced, after four years of hyperinflationthe rise in the price of the currency has a direct impact on goods and serviceswhose prices and rates are expressed in it and are affected by these fluctuations.

On the other hand the bolívar it is still conserved although mainly for the small payments -such as candy, a cigarette, some vegetables and the public transport ticket-. This is because a large amount of bills is needed to meet the expenses of daily life.

The use of bolívares in cash is maintained, mainly, to make small payments since dealing with large sums implies a large stack of bills (REUTERS)

A merchant from the popular area of ​​Caracas, with stores that offer clothing and kitchen products, told the news agency EFE that of the total payments received in bolivars, only 10% are made in cash -mainly for low-priced products-.

Venezuela ended last December a hyperinflation that ravaged the economy for four years. To face it, on October 1, 2021 the third reconversion of the currency entered into force, which involved the removal of six zeros. With the previous reforms -in 2008 and 2018- a total of 14 zeros have already been removed from the bolivar.

In 2018, along with the reconversion, the bolívar was also called “digital” instead of “sovereign” despite the fact that the physical presentation is still preserved, with bills of 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

One year after the reconversion promoted by Chavismo to control inflation, the bolivar lost almost half of its value

The UN revealed that there are 7.1 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees and that more than half do not have access to three daily meals

The Venezuelan exile in the United States asked that migrants who are already in the country not be expelled