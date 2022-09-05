Venezuela’s refugee crisis is similar to Ukraine’s in scale, but not in aid

Venezuelan citizens cross from their country to Colombia through an illegal crossing in Villa del Rosario (Colombia). EFE/Mario Caicedo/File



The exodus from Venezuela has grown to the point that its number of refugees is now close to those displaced by the conflict in Ukraine, but the European crisis has attracted disproportionately more financial support, according to an advocacy group.

The Venezuelan refugee crisis has for years been among the largest in the world, but recently it has skyrocketed, with more than 6.8 million refugees and migrants who have left the country since 2015 to avert political chaos and economic collapse, according to an August 5 estimate from R4V, an interagency platform led by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration. Ukraine’s refugee count was over 7 million people as of August 30according to data from UNHCR.

But while the number of displaced people is similar, financial support for them has been uneven, the advocacy group Refugees International said, noting that the The $1.79 billion regional Venezuelan migrant response plan was less than 14% funded as of September 1. Meanwhile, the $1.85 billion regional response plan for Ukraine was 62% funded as of August 25.

The “staggering and sobering” scale of the flight from Venezuela “highlights the depth of this crisis and the huge gap in care compared to a crisis with similar numbers, like Ukraine or Syria,” said Rachel Schmidtke, a senior advocate for Latin America at Refugees International, in an email.

In March 2021, the Biden administration declared Venezuelan refugees eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which allows them to live and work in the United States and opens a path to US citizenship. (Federico Rios Escobar/The New York Times)

“Latin American countries urgently need funds to ensure that Venezuelans can access work and protection” in the region, as well as safe transitSchmidtke said.

Schmidtke also noted that the number of Venezuelan refugees had surpassed that of refugees who have left Syria, some 5.6 million, according to UNHCR.

Early in Russia’s war against Ukraine, media coverage of the crisis was criticized as uneven compared to similar atrocities inflicted on people of color. a guest in the BBC noted that “European people with blue eyes and blonde hair are being killed,” and a column in the British newspaper Telegraph He said of the Ukrainians: “They look so much like us. That’s what makes it so shocking. War is no longer something that is visited on impoverished and remote populations. It can happen to anyone”.

However, Ukraine’s refugee crisis, which also includes millions displaced within the country’s borders, has been marked by intense violence and accusations of war crimes, including airstrikes and tortured killings. The exodus from Venezuela has been driven in many cases by less graphic, though still catastrophic, forces.

Most of the people who left Venezuela have fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the migration crisis has reshaped cities and towns in the Americas. More than three-quarters of Venezuela’s population lives on less than $1.90 a day, the benchmark for extreme poverty, according to a study published by the Andrés Bello Catholic University in September 2021.

Although the flow of refugees seemed to have slowed as the country’s authoritarian government adopted economic reforms and some Venezuelans returned home during the coronavirus pandemic, it has picked up again. At least 753,000 Venezuelans have left since NovemberThe Associated Press reported last week, citing data from the countries hosting the refugees.

“Unlike other crises of forced displacement around the world, which are the result of armed conflict, in the case of Venezuela, multiple factors, including insecurity and violence, lack of access to food, medicine and essential services, as well as the loss of income, aggravated by the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, continue to figure in the decision of Venezuelans to leave. UNHCR spokesman William Spindler said in an email.

Spindler said the estimated number of Venezuelan refugees reflects “the scale of international support needed in the region”.

Thousands of Venezuelan migrants have crossed the US border from Mexico, where Venezuelans can enter without a tourist visa. The United States does not recognize the presidency of Nicolás Maduro, whose ruling party claimed victory in November elections marred by the lowest turnout in decades, which has hampered the authorities’ ability to send migrants back.

For months, migrants, many of them from Venezuela, have been bused from Texas and Arizona to Washington and New York. Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott said the move of migrants out of Texas was a rebuke to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. The White House has derided it as a political stunt that uses vulnerable migrants as props.

A bus carrying 35 Venezuelan migrants left El Paso, bound for New York City, on August 23, according to a report by local news publication El Paso Matters. The bus was chartered by the El Paso office of emergency management, which told the publication that New York was “the preferred destination for those who had no means of travel.”

In March 2021, the Biden administration declared Venezuelan refugees eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which allows them to live and work in the United States and opens a path to US citizenship. In a statement at the time, National Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that “living conditions in Venezuela reveal a country in crisis, unable to protect its own citizens.” In July, the TPS designation was extended through March 2024.

Spindler said this year has seen an increase in the number of Venezuelans returning home, but also in “risky overland journeys” south to countries like Chile and north “across the notoriously dangerous Gap of Darién that separates Colombia and Panama”.

He said that a lack of funds in the Americas was affecting UNHCR’s ability to care for Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

“Currently, only 20 percent of UNHCR’s annual funding requirements for the Americas have been met, and Colombia, which, with some 2.48 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants, is the main host country for Venezuelan citizens. displaced, is also among UNHCR’s operations in the most underfunded country in the world.”Spindler said.

