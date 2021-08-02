Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas Shatters Global Document Triple Bounce, First…

Yulimar Rojas from Venezuela had top hopes for those Video games.

Rojas, a triple jumper, concept he may just make an be offering for the arena report, which had stood for 26 years. In doing so, she additionally believed she may just change into the primary girl from Venezuela to win an Olympic gold medal. She gained the silver medal within the tournament on the 2016 Rio Video games.

On Sunday night time in Tokyo, she did each. The 26-year-old Rojas jumped 15.67 meters, breaking the 1995 report of 15.50 through Inessa Kravets from Ukraine.