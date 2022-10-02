Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider anticipates a lot of action and adrenaline in its first demo

The Brazilian studio JoyMasher presents the demo of its new title at Steam Next Fest

This week that begins will be more than interesting for gamers because it will have a new edition of Steam Next Fest, the platform’s demo festival that focuses on independent video games that will hit the market in the coming months. Thanks to the Brazilian study JoyMasherwe had the chance to pre-test one of these demos, to finally see what it’s made of Vengeful Guardian: Moonriderone of the most anticipated indie titles with retro aesthetics of the year.

After doing Blazing Chrome (2019), another video game that captures the essence of 16-bit action classics, JoyMasher is preparing to launch a new adventure full of adrenaline and ninety designs that has already captured the attention of gamers who fondly remember the game. SEGA Genesis and the SNES. The Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider demo will be available on Steam starting October 3 and will present two different levels, apart from the tutorial. This effort comes from the hand of the publisher The Arcade Crew (Infernax), other experts in aesthetics and feel retro.

In this first stage, players can become familiar with both the basic controls and the different moves of the protagonist, Moonrider. With a sword as the main attack, players will recognize aspects seen in other action platformer titles. However, there are also attacks, such as a very powerful downward kick, which add alternatives that differentiate the game from the classics it honors and open up many new gameplay possibilities.

The designs of enemies and scenarios mix the organic with the inorganic to generate very particular atmospheres (Photo: JoyMasher)

The tutorial introduces some simple enemies and even has a final boss, to show that there isn’t going to be a second of rest in this particular sci-fi adventure. The demo also features the first scenario of the game, which introduces us to a bit of this particular story starring a robotic ninja warrior. In a dystopian future typical of eighties movies like RoboCopa guardian programmed to defend a totalitarian state defies his mandate and decides to take revenge on his creators, destroying everything that stands in his way.

The first objective will be to escape from the fortress where it was created, in a scenario full of enemies, some secrets and precise jumps. At the beginning of the game, the protagonist does not have many tools for combat, so players must make the most of their movements and jumps. against the wall to dodge shots and eliminate the various enemies without losing too much health. Only a few hits are enough to defeat the protagonist, at least in this demo, which anticipates that Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider will be an unforgiving game.

During these early levels a basic special ability can be used, which is a horizontal beam with high firepower. In any case, from the tutorial it is anticipated that various powers can be unlocked so that we can experiment with different styles of play. Unlike the enemies Moonrider specializes in close combat, but within that framework you can explore different ways to attack and eliminate opponents. while running and jumping through scenarios with interesting designs.

Classic moves, like the wall jump, have been polished to become a basic tool with which to innovate (Photo: JoyMasher)

Of course, the most striking thing about Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is its visual section, which with pixelart generates scenarios that go far beyond paying homage to the 16-bit era and manage to create a universe with more than interesting designs, from loaded backgrounds to individuals enemies. In the demo options, you can also apply a visual filter to see the action as if we were playing on a 90’s television, something that is always welcome in this type of experience to see exactly what the developers imagined with its creation. How could it be otherwise, the music also accompanies the rhythm perfectly, marking the action while presenting enjoyable melodies, all within the framework of 16-bit technology.

Either way, the demo is short enough to jump to conclusions, and it’s clear that it only lets us sample a small portion of all the content that Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is going to offer us when it hits the market this year, if all goes well. At the same time, does not seem to be too pretentious a bet, but makes his intentions clear from the start. The new JoyMasher seeks to take us back to what they call the golden age of action titles, where the most important thing is entertainment. Something similar to what we could see with Cyber Shadow last year, for example.

Steam Next Fest: proposals to follow closely

A new edition of this demo festival will be held from October 3 to 10 and there are already several titles that have confirmed their presence. Along with Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, they will also say present games distributed by Return Digitalas Stick It to the Stickman y Gunbrellaamong many others.

SEASON planned to arrive in 2022, but will finally arrive in early 2023 to provide the best possible experience (Photo: Scavengers Studio)

Among those that I personally highlight is Season: A letter to the future, a very particular third-person adventure where players can experience the life of the protagonist who decides to leave her hometown and create last memories of a place that feels so familiar, but completely strange at the same time. I also really want to see what she has to offer The Entropy Centrea first-person shooter that invites us to use time to solve puzzles in a context that is very reminiscent of Portal 2its mechanics and its humor. Doubtfor its part, is not my type of game, but it seems to propose a formula that combines elements of experiences such as Among Us with asymmetric 3D multiplayer titles that can result in an eye-catching product.

The Korean studio responsible for Dubium is looking for a fusion of genres that can be very interesting (Photo: MUMO Studio)

Steam Next Fest will feature hundreds of demos spanning numerous genres, countries of origin, production levels, and other features for different types of gamers. This has proven to be a great tool for independent developers who don’t have as many resources, time or capacity to promote their experiences globally and can even help them in the final stages of development by seeing so many different user reactions and experiences. And something important to close: it is completely free.

KEEP READING:

Analysis of EA SPORTS FIFA 23: the soccer simulator that returns to stomp

They advanced the launch of Scorn, the game inspired by the terrifying art of the creator of Alien

Epic Games Store closes September with two free multiplayer games: Runbow and The Drone Racing League Simulator