Venice: ‘By no means Gonna Snow Once more’ Duo on Search for Spiritual Healing

An enigmatic man from the East arrives in a colorless, nameless Jap European metropolis one foggy morning, bearing little greater than a therapeutic massage mattress. As he earns the arrogance of the residents of an unique gated group, he turns into equal elements confessor and healer, his Russian accent carrying hints of a longed-for previous, his remedy providing the promise of a salve for extra than simply their aching our bodies.

“By no means Gonna Snow Once more” stars Alec Utgoff (“Stranger Issues”) as Zhenia, the mysterious masseur on the heart of the most recent function from two-time Berlinale Silver Bear winner Malgorzata Szumowska (“Physique,” “Mug”), who co-wrote and co-directed with cinematographer Michał Englert, making his directorial debut.

World premiering Sept. 7 in competitors on the Venice Movie Pageant, the movie is produced by Poland’s Lava Movies and Germany’s Match Manufacturing unit Productions, in co-production with Poland’s Mazovia Movie Fund, Kino Świat, and DI-Manufacturing unit, and Germany’s Bayerischer Rundfunk. The Match Manufacturing unit is dealing with world gross sales.

“By no means Gonna Snow Once more” partly attracts on the filmmakers’ experiences of rising up in a communist Poland that out of the blue, jarringly, rushed head-long towards capitalism within the 1990s. (The character of Zhenia was impressed by a masseur the duo share with Oscar-winning director Paweł Pawlikowski.)

The garish, gated group by which a lot of the movie is ready is emblematic of a very Polish malaise, stated the administrators, the consequence of a technology of nouveau riche raised below the privations of communism now clinging desperately to the signifiers of their newfound wealth. “They don’t wish to really feel related to the previous, as a result of they’re so deeply impressed by and targeted on the West,” stated Englert.

“By capitalism,” stated Szumowska.

“By this consumption,” Englert added.

The dizzying development of the 1990s, by which Szumowska stated many Poles had been “getting wealthy so quick and in surprising methods,” didn’t come and not using a value. “We couldn’t create any stability,” she stated. “Additionally we misplaced our traditions.” That feeling of loss permeates “By no means Gonna Snow Once more,” whose characters—for all their materials consolation—grapple with an existential vacancy that isn’t as simply crammed as their lavish houses.

It’s into that void that Zhenia, the surprising healer, steps. “This lack of non secular and deep which means in life is one thing that could be very intimate,” stated Englert. “Zhenia reminds them that one thing like this exists.”

It’s no coincidence {that a} character tasked with soothing the physique’s aches and pains ought to supply a path towards non secular salvation for Szumowska, whose self-described “obsession” with the connection between physique and soul was mined to darkly comedian impact in “Physique,” which centered on the story of a widowed coroner who sends his anorexic daughter to a therapist after her mom’s loss of life.

“We have to management our physique,” she stated. “It’s about controlling our physique, after which, by way of this management, we are attempting to manage the thoughts.” It’s on this means, she stated, that we’re capable of reckon with the ever-present specter of loss of life in our lives.

The movie’s title is partly a meditation on that theme, evoking at occasions what the director described because the “fierce, all-consuming and harmful” snowstorms that may obliterate and destroy, whereas additionally hinting on the human-led disaster of local weather change, and a planet in terminal decline.

However that snow may also evoke a way of security and luxury, she added, like a baby’s safety blanket. Whereas the characters in “By no means Gonna Snow Once more” have thrown themselves into the capitalist rat race, with its relentless insistence on competitors, achievement, and materials acquire, there may be nonetheless one thing comforting in regards to the recollections of their shared communist previous, stated Szumowska. “It was a secure world.”

The director, who made her English-language debut final 12 months with the Toronto premiere “The Different Lamb,” is prepping a female-led function about which she’s reluctant to share particulars. However she stated she’s wanting to work on extra initiatives with sturdy feminine leads. “I’d like to work with an incredible actress, English-speaking, of a sure age, on an incredible script,” she stated. “That’s form of [what] I’m dreaming of.”