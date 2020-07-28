Venice Competition Title ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ Acquired by Indie Sales

Paris-based firm Indie Sales has acquired Jasmila Žbanic’s “Quo Vadis, Aida?” which is able to world premiere in competitors on the Venice Movie Competition.

Co-produced by Indie Sales’ sister firm Indie Prod, the movie relies on actual occasions and is about within the Bosnian summer season of 1995, towards the backdrop of the Serbian occupation of Srebrenica, a U.N. protected zone.

The compelling drama follows the journey of Aida, who works as a translator for the United Nations peacekeeping activity drive at a camp the place her husband and two sons are being held together with 1000’s of different Bosnian residents. Because the Serbian military’s risk to overhaul the camp escalates, the horizon for Aida’s household and neighborhood will get out of hand.

A well-established Bosnian filmmaker, Žbanic gained the Golden Bear in 2006 along with her debut function “Grbavica.” Her second function “On The Path” additionally competed in Berlinale in 2010. Her following movies, together with “For These Who Can Inform No Tales,” screened at Toronto, and “Love Island” which performed at Locarno.

“The story of Srebrenica is part of our latest European historical past. It exhibits what occurs if we don’t react on time to warning indicators,” mentioned Žbanic.

“The Venice movie competition – after such a horrible interval in Italy – is for us probably the most truthful place to lift questions on empathy and solidarity, the principle focus of our movie,” added Žbanic.

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” is among the 18 films slated to compete on the Venice Movie Competition, whose lineup was unveiled on Tuesday.

Nicolas Eschbach, Indie Sales’ CEO and co-founder, mentioned the corporate was “proud to be a part of the Venice competitors with ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ as festivals resume their actions.”

“It’s an honor to work with a longtime director similar to Jasmila who efficiently managed to depict a really wise second in our latest historical past. The work she achieved with Jasna Đuričić, her fundamental actress, is especially spectacular,” mentioned Eschbach.

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” was produced by Sarajevo-based Deblokada, in co-production with Austria’s coop99 filmproduktion, Romania’s Digital Dice, the Netherlands’ N279, Germany’s Razor Movie, Poland’s Excessive Feelings, France’s Indie Prod, Norway’s Torden Movie, Turkey’s TRT, ZDF ARTE, ORF and BHRT.