Venice Critics’ Week Title ‘Shorta’ Sells to Key Markets for Charades

“Shorta,” the well timed action-packed Danish thriller that had its world premiere in Venice Critics’ Week this weekend, has now been bought by Charades in a variety of territories.

Directed by up-and-coming Danish filmmakers Frederik Louis Hviid and Anders Ølholm, “Shorta” unfolds within the aftermath of the killing of 19-year-old Talib Ben Hassi whereas in custody. The movie follows two cops, Jens and Mike, who’re on routine patrol in a multicultural neighborhood when information of Talib’s dying breaks, igniting a violent riot. All of the sudden, the 2 officers discover themselves trapped and should battle to discover a method out.

The gripping function debut has been acquired for France (Program Retailer), Germany, Austria and Switzerland (Koch Media), Spain (Caramel), Italy (Blue Swan), Latin America (Synapse), South Korea (NK Contents), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Movie Europe), and India (Massive Tree Entertainement). The police actioner will probably be launched by Scanbox throughout Scandinavia in October.

Ølholm, a well-seasoned screenwriter, beforehand wrote the scripts for the superhero trilogy “Antboy,” and Hviid’s brief movie “Halfman” gained a prize at Cannes Lions in 2017. “Shorta” stars Jacob Lohmann (“The Translators”) and Simon Sears (“Winter Brothers”), in addition to the younger debuting expertise Tarek Zayat. The film is bolstered by a powerful music rating.

The filmmaking duo beforehand informed the Danish press that the genesis of the movie stemmed from their discussions in regards to the “present local weather of political polarization” and stated they wished the movie “to discover the nuances.”

“Shorta” was produced by Morten Kaufmann and Signe Leick Jensen for Toolbox Movie with assist from the Danish Movie Institute, Artistic Europe and DR.