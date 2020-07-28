Venice Film Festival Full Lineup Unveiled – Live Updates

The Venice Film Festival is unveiling the lineup of its 77th version, which, barring problems, would be the first main worldwide movie occasion to carry a bodily version following the coronavirus disaster.

Beforehand introduced titles embody Chloé Zhao’s street drama “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand, which can display screen at Venice and Toronto concurrently on Sept. 11, in each circumstances preceded by digital introductions.

The out-of-competitors opener will likely be Italian director Daniele Luchetti’s anatomy of a wedding drama “Lacci” (“The Ties”) (pictured) starring Alba Rohrwacher (“Joyful as Lazzaro”) and Luigi Lo Cascio (“The Traitor”) because the couple on the movie’s middle.

The digital press convention is scheduled to start at 11am CET.

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL LINEUP

IN COMPETITION

“In Between Dying,” Hilal Baydarov (Azerbaijan, U.S.)

“Le Sorelle Macaluso,” Emma Dante (Italy)

“The World to Come,” Mona Fastvold (U.S.)

“Nuevo Orden,” Michel Franco (Mexico, France)

“Lovers,” Nicole Garcia (France)

“Laila in Haifa,” Amos Gitai (Israel, France)

“Pricey Comrades,” Andrei Konchalovsky (Russia)

“Spouse of a Spy,” Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Japan)

“Solar Kids,” Majid Majidi (Iran)

“Items of a Lady,” Kornel Mundruczo (Canada, Hungary)

“Miss Marx,” Susanna Nicchiarelli (Italy, Belgium)

“Padrenostro,” Claudio Noce (Italy)

“By no means Gonna Snow Once more,” Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert (Poland, Germany)

“The Disciple,” Chaitanya Tamhane (India)

“And Tomorrow The Complete World,” Julia Von Heinz (Germany, France)

“Nomadland,” Chloe Zhao (U.S.)

OUT OF COMPETITION – Fiction

“Lacci,” Daniele Luchetti (Italy) – OPENING FILM

“Lasciami Andare,” Stefano Mordini (Italy) CLOSING FILM

“Mandibules,” Quentin Dupieux (France, Belgium)

“Love After Love,” Ann Hui (China)

“Assandira,” Salvatore Mereu (Italy)

“The Duke,” Roger Mitchell (U.Okay.)

“Night time in Paradise,” Park Quickly-Jung (South Corea)

“Mosquito State,” Filip Jan Rymsza (Poland)

OUT OF COMPETITION – Non-Fiction

“Sportin’ Life,” Abel Ferrara (Italy)

“Loopy, Not Insane,” Alex Gibney (U.S.)

“Greta,” Nathan Grossman (Sweeden)

“Salvatore – Shoemaker of Goals,” Luca Guadagnino (Italy)

“Remaining Account,” Luke Holland (U.Okay.)

“La Verità Su La Dolce Vita,” Giuseppe Pedersoli (Italy)

“Molecole,” Daniele Segre (Italy) PRE-OPENING TITLE

“Narciso Em Ferias,” Renato Terra, Ricardo Calil (Brazil)

“Paolo Conte, By way of Con Me,” Giorgio Verdelli (Italy)

“Hopper/Welles,” Orson Welles (U.S.)

“Metropolis Corridor,” Frederick Wiseman (U.S.)

OUT OF COMPETITION – Particular Screenings

“30 Monedas – Episode 1,” Alex De La Iglesia (Spain)

“Princesse Europe,” Camille Lotteau (France)

“Omelia Contadina,” Alice Rohrwacher, Jr (Italy)

HORIZONS

“Apples,” Christos Nikou OPENING FILM

“La Troisieme Guerre,” Giovanni Aloi (France)

“Milestone,” Ivan Ayr (India)

“The Wasteland,” Ahmad Bahrami (Iran)

“The Man Who Bought His Pores and skin,” Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia, France, Germany, Belgium, Sweeden)

“I Predatori,” Pietro Castellitto (Italy)

“Mainstream,” Gia Coppola (U.S.)

“Genus Pan,” Lav Diaz (Philippines)

“Zanka Contact,” Ismael El Iraki (France, Morocco, Belgium)

“Guerra e Tempo,” Martina Parenti, Massimo D’Anolfi (Italy, Switzerland)

“La Nuit Des Rois,” Philippe Lacote (Ivory Coast, France, Canada)

“The Furnace,” Roderick Mackay (Australia)

“Careless Crime,” Shahram Mokri (Iran)

“Gaza Mon Amour,” Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser (Palestine, France, Germany, Portugal, Qatar)

“Selva Tragica,” Yulene Olaizola (Mexico, France, Colombia)

“Nowhere Particular,” Uberto Pasolini (Italy, Romania, U.Okay.)

“Pay attention,” Ana Rocha De Sousa (U.Okay., Portugal)

“The Finest is But to Come,” Wang Jing (China)

“Yellow Cat,” Adilkhan Yerzhanov (Kazakhstan, France)

“Notturno,” Gianfranco Rosi (Italy, France, Germany)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?,” Jasmila Zbanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, The Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway.