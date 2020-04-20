Venice Film Festival Going Ahead, No Cannes Collaboration – Variety

Venice Film Festival nonetheless plans to proceed on the Lido within the occasion’s customary early September slot.

Roberto Cicutto, president of the Venice Biennale, the fest’s mother or father group, mentioned Monday in an interview with Italian information company ANSA that the September 2-12 dates of the 77th version of Venice are confirmed.

Cicutto within the interview with ANSA — the small print of which have been confirmed by a Venice spokesman — downplayed the potential of a collaboration between Venice and Cannes, which Cannes director Thierry Fremaux talked about in a current interview with Variety, noting, “Because the starting of the disaster, we’ve got raised the potential of doing one thing collectively if Cannes was canceled. We’re persevering with to debate it.”

Cicutto mentioned: “With Cannes, every little thing is feasible, however I discover it disconcerting that Thierry Fremaux retains saying he’s persevering with to look at the scenario and doesn’t say what he desires to do.”

“We’re going ahead with our program, and if Cannes continues to be considering (about their plan of action) then there isn’t any dialogue,” added Cicutto.

The Biennale boss specified there’s at present no “speculation” on the desk for a joint Venice-Cannes initiative.

Within the interview with ANSA, Cicutto additionally admitted that he anticipated “international attendance will probably be essentially a lot smaller” this yr than in previous editions of the pageant.

“We’re doing simulations relating to a typical pageant day,” he mentioned, including that digital expertise will probably be “essential for international press,” and that each one that is being fine-tuned and will probably be put in “a proposal that we are going to carry ahead to producers.”

The Biennale has given itself an “finish of Could” deadline to type out extra particulars of the upcoming version’s modalities.

Cicutto, who’s a former movie producer, additionally addressed the important thing subject of utilizing cinemas for the pageant, noting he expects Italian authorities to grant Venice particular standing when it comes to nationwide safety measures in opposition to the unfold of coronavirus.

“It’s one factor to handle six or seven circumscribed film theaters,” versus “1000’s of film theaters” throughout the nation, he identified.

Whereas Italy is at present in strict lockdown — with a coronavirus dying toll of greater than 23,000, making it the world’s hardest hit nation by the pandemic — new infections are believed to have plateaued and, considerably equally to China, the hope is that the disaster will subside earlier than another nations.

Venice, which is taken into account the world’s oldest movie pageant, in January introduced that Cate Blanchett would preside over its 77th version.