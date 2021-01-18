Venice Film Festival Tweaks Sections, Launches Horizons Extra

The Venice Film Festival is tweaking its sections because it gears up for its upcoming 78th version in September.

After saying that “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho will preside over the primary jury, the Lido on Monday opened up for movie submissions and mentioned in a press release that the fest’s Sconfini part — which had been scrapped final 12 months to release extra space for the socially-distanced screenings — is being changed by a brand new part referred to as Horizons Extra.

Horizons Extra can be an extension of Venice’s aggressive Horizons (Orrizonti) part that focuses on new tendencies in world cinema, however can be “much less constrained by requirements of size and format,” the Venice assertion mentioned. The brand new sidebar is for “works with no limits of style, period and vacation spot, so long as they final greater than 60 minutes,” it added. Prizes can be determined by a jury of viewers members “following standards and procedures to be introduced.”

Launched by Venice inventive director Alberto Barbera in 2019, Sconfini was a seize bag of arthouse and style movies that screened out of competitors. U.S. director Nate Parker’s “American Pores and skin” launched within the part.

Venice on Monday additionally introduced its choice committee, which stays unchanged.

For the choice course of, Barbera depends on the collaboration of the next specialists: Paolo Bertolin (Asia), Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan (U.S.), Bruno Fornara, Mauro Gervasini, Oscar Iarussi, Elena Pollacchi, Angela Prudenzi, Emanuele Rauco and Marina Sanna.

The fest’s different specialists, in varied guises, are: Gianluca Arnone, Violeta Bava, Angela Bosetto, Francesco Giai Through, Federico Gironi, Peter Shepotinnik, Alessandra Speciale and Carla Vulpiani.

For the Venice VR Expanded part, the specialists in cost are Michel Reilhac and Liz Rosenthal, whereas these overseeing the Biennale School Cinema are Savina Neirotti and Jane Williams. This system coordinator for the business aspect, entitled Venice Manufacturing Bridge, is Pascal Diot.

The 78th version of Venice is scheduled to run Sept. 1-11, 2021.