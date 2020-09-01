Venice Horizons Opening Pic ‘Apples’ Sells to U.Okay., Other Territories

Curzon Synthetic Eye has acquired distribution rights within the U.Okay. and Eire for “Apples,” the characteristic directorial debut of Greece’s Christos Nikou, which opens the Horizons part of the 77th Venice Movie Pageant on Sep. 2. Madman Leisure has additionally scooped up rights for Australia and New Zealand.

The movie, which was additionally chosen to play within the cancelled Telluride Movie Pageant, is produced by Iraklis Mavroeidis, Angelo Venetis, Aris Dagios and Nikos Smpiliris of Greece’s Boo Productions and Mariusz Włodarski of Poland’s Lava Movies. Alpha Violet is dealing with worldwide gross sales of the movie, whereas U.S. gross sales rights are going by means of CAA.

“Apples” is the story of a solitary man (Aris Servetalis) who falls sufferer to an unexplained pandemic that causes sudden amnesia. When he decides to participate in an experimental remedy to create new reminiscences, he meets a girl (Sofia Georgovasili) present process the identical remedy, progressively forcing him to rethink the course of his life.

Louisa Dent, managing director of Curzon Synthetic Eye, stated the movie “captures you initially with the great composition of its photos and texture of the sound, however wins you over with how this management of type is put in service of a deeply private and transferring story.” She added that Nikou is “clearly a really proficient director” and stated Curzon is “thrilled to be introducing him to audiences within the U.Okay. and Ireland.”

“Apples” was conceived almost a decade in the past, at a time when Nikou was grappling with the demise of his father and making an attempt to overlook reminiscences he discovered too painful to bear. When he started writing the movie’s script, “I used to be making an attempt to perceive how selective our reminiscence is, and if we will erase one thing that hurts us,” he stated. “I attempted to switch my private story into [a universal] one.”

The self-taught director knew from an early age that he had a ardour for movie. His introduction into the business, on the age of 22, couldn’t have been extra fortuitous: After studying a synopsis for “Dogtooth,” the primary characteristic from Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, Nikou known as the movie’s manufacturing firm to ask for a gathering. He was employed on the spot as an assistant director on Lanthimos’ Oscar-nominated debut—the primary of eight movies he would serve on as an AD, together with Richard Linklater’s “Earlier than Midnight.”

Shot in 4:three side ratio by Polish cinematographer Bartosz Świniarski, “Apples” employs a visible fashion that mimics the Polaroid snapshots its characters take as a part of their remedy, which makes an attempt to set up new reminiscences by means of the recreation of seemingly arbitrary and mundane each day duties.

Nikou deploys this deadpan conceit to query how our lives right now are mediated by means of our screens. “Proper now, people are performing experiences. They’re probably not dwelling,” stated the director. “We’re compelled increasingly more to stay much less and fewer. Particularly by means of social media. Generally we care extra to take an image than [to] stay one thing—and stay it with ardour, with our complete being.”

Noting how our reminiscences have weakened “from the second that know-how began being extra current in our lives,” Nikou stated he has in the reduction of on his personal use of social media and is making an attempt to wean himself off his units. “By way of know-how, we have now misplaced many issues,” he stated. “I imagine that we’re what we have now lived. We’re our reminiscences. With out our reminiscences, we lose our existence one way or the other.”