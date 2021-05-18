Venkat Subha (Actor & Manufacturer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Venkat Subha: R. Venkata Krishnan, popularly known as Venkat Subha, is a well-liked actor, manufacturer, and media guide identified for her works within the Tamil movie and tv business. Lately he used to be suffering from COVID-19 and admitted to the clinic. As according to the supply, Traveling Talkies Venkat used to be essential in ICU combating the fatal coronavirus.

He began his profession as a contract reporter and labored for more than a few Tamil magazines. He used to be then related as Government Manufacturer for T Siva’s Amma Creations corporate for over 10 years. He changed into the CEO for Pyramid Saimira Restricted in movie distribution, manufacturing, and exhibition for a couple of years. Venkat Subha additionally does Script Consulting, Budgeting, and Dispute answer.

Lately, he won additional reputation by way of reviewing films at the YouTube channel Traveling Talkies owned by way of veteran manufacturer Chitra Lakshman. Venkat Subha used to be additionally noticed within the Celebrity Vijay TV serial Pandian Shops.

Identify Venkat
Actual Identify Venkata Krishnan
Nickname Venkat Subha
Career Actor, Manufacturer, Media Marketing consultant, Youtuber
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing But to be up to date
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
College But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Spare time activities Studying Books, Making Movies
Start Position But to be up to date
Homeland But to be up to date
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Venkat Subha Films

Listed below are some films listing of Venkat Subha the place he labored as actor and manufacturer,

  • Chinna Maple
  • Rasaiyya
  • Manickam
  • Arvindhan
  • Daya
  • Azhagiya Theeye
  • Kanda Naal Mudhal
  • Mozhi

Take a look at the newest pictures of Venkat Subha,

