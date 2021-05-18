Venkat Subha (Actor & Manufacturer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Venkat Subha: R. Venkata Krishnan, popularly known as Venkat Subha, is a well-liked actor, manufacturer, and media guide identified for her works within the Tamil movie and tv business. Lately he used to be suffering from COVID-19 and admitted to the clinic. As according to the supply, Traveling Talkies Venkat used to be essential in ICU combating the fatal coronavirus.
He began his profession as a contract reporter and labored for more than a few Tamil magazines. He used to be then related as Government Manufacturer for T Siva’s Amma Creations corporate for over 10 years. He changed into the CEO for Pyramid Saimira Restricted in movie distribution, manufacturing, and exhibition for a couple of years. Venkat Subha additionally does Script Consulting, Budgeting, and Dispute answer.
Lately, he won additional reputation by way of reviewing films at the YouTube channel Traveling Talkies owned by way of veteran manufacturer Chitra Lakshman. Venkat Subha used to be additionally noticed within the Celebrity Vijay TV serial Pandian Shops.
Venkat Subha Biography
|Identify
|Venkat
|Actual Identify
|Venkata Krishnan
|Nickname
|Venkat Subha
|Career
|Actor, Manufacturer, Media Marketing consultant, Youtuber
|Date of Start
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|But to be up to date
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|College
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Studying Books, Making Movies
|Start Position
|But to be up to date
|Homeland
|But to be up to date
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Venkat Subha Films
Listed below are some films listing of Venkat Subha the place he labored as actor and manufacturer,
- Chinna Maple
- Rasaiyya
- Manickam
- Arvindhan
- Daya
- Azhagiya Theeye
- Kanda Naal Mudhal
- Mozhi
Take a look at the newest pictures of Venkat Subha,