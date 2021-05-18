Venkat Subha (Actor & Manufacturer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Venkat Subha: R. Venkata Krishnan, popularly known as Venkat Subha, is a well-liked actor, manufacturer, and media guide identified for her works within the Tamil movie and tv business. Lately he used to be suffering from COVID-19 and admitted to the clinic. As according to the supply, Traveling Talkies Venkat used to be essential in ICU combating the fatal coronavirus.

He began his profession as a contract reporter and labored for more than a few Tamil magazines. He used to be then related as Government Manufacturer for T Siva’s Amma Creations corporate for over 10 years. He changed into the CEO for Pyramid Saimira Restricted in movie distribution, manufacturing, and exhibition for a couple of years. Venkat Subha additionally does Script Consulting, Budgeting, and Dispute answer.

Lately, he won additional reputation by way of reviewing films at the YouTube channel Traveling Talkies owned by way of veteran manufacturer Chitra Lakshman. Venkat Subha used to be additionally noticed within the Celebrity Vijay TV serial Pandian Shops.

Venkat Subha Biography

Identify Venkat Actual Identify Venkata Krishnan Nickname Venkat Subha Career Actor, Manufacturer, Media Marketing consultant, Youtuber Date of Start But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing But to be up to date Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Spouse But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be up to date College But to be up to date Faculty But to be up to date Spare time activities Studying Books, Making Movies Start Position But to be up to date Homeland But to be up to date Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Venkat Subha Films

Listed below are some films listing of Venkat Subha the place he labored as actor and manufacturer,

Chinna Maple

Rasaiyya

Manickam

Arvindhan

Daya

Azhagiya Theeye

Kanda Naal Mudhal

Mozhi

Take a look at the newest pictures of Venkat Subha,

Similar