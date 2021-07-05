Venkatesh Daughter Aashritha In Wealthy Record

Aashritha Daggubati is a qualified baker and runs her personal logo on Instagram. She is the eldest daughter of Venkatesh who is understood for making comedy entertainer. Aashritha is understood to have an Instagram web page known as Infinity Platter and frequently posts the recipes for scrumptious dishes. Venkatesh’s daughter has greater than 1 lakh fans on her Instagram web page. Consistent with the most recent file, she has now delivered a unprecedented feat. Consistent with the listing compiled by means of Hopper, Venkatesh Daggubati’s daughter Aashritha ranks 377th international and twenty seventh in Asia.

Hopper.com had introduced the Instagram Wealthy listing, which used to be spearheaded by means of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The listing, containing the names of the sector’s highest-earning celebrities, contains 3 Indians. And that’s Cricketer Virat Kohli, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Venkatesh Daggubati’s daughter Aashritha.

Aashritha is paid $400 for each and every put up because of this Rs 31000. The success of Venkatesh’s daughter Aashritha has grow to be a subject of dialogue within the Telugu media.

Aashritha married her longtime good friend Vinayak Reddy, the grandson of R Surender Reddy, the president of the Hyderabad Race Membership. They tied the knot in Jaipur in 2019.

