Venom 2: 10 Quick Things We Know About Let There Be Carnage

The Venom 2 Forged Members

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy will reprise his twin function as Eddie Brock/Venom. No shock there.

Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson is slated to play Carnage, because it was teased within the post-credits stinger. His wardrobe gadgets within the film have definitely drawn an excellent little bit of curiosity.

Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris joins the forged to play the villainous character often called Shriek. The antagonistic persona is usually identified for teaming up with Carnage utilizing her cerebral powers.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams returns to reprise her function as Anne Weying, Eddie Brock’s ex-fiancée. It is unclear how precisely she’ll issue into the plot this time. Because it was teased within the first film, will she as soon as once more turn into She-Venom?

Reid Scott

Reid Scott will reprise his function as Dan Lewis, Anne’s new boyfriend and the physician who tries to assist Eddie after he turns into contaminated by his alien symbiote.

Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham has joined this blockbuster sequel in a mysterious function.

Sean Delaney

Sean Delaney has additionally joined the forged in an unknown function.