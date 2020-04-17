Venom 2: An Updated Cast List For The Venom Sequel

Within the Venom mid-credits scene, we noticed Brock be invited to conduct a prison-interview with the twisted serial killer Cletus Kasady, who promised “carnage” upon his escape from incarceration. With a fairly large teaser to finish the primary first, it is a given that we are going to see Venom and Carnage sq. off in some unspecified time in the future in Venom 2, particularly after the discharge of these photographs from the set of the upcoming sequel. However apart from the eventual showdown with Carnage, followers can count on to see the connection between Brock and Venom broaden after the upcoming movie’s producers noticed how a lot audiences appreciated the forwards and backwards banter between the 2 the primary time round.