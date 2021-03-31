‘Venom 2’ Release Date Delayed by a Week

The discharge of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been delayed one week from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24.

The sequel, which stars Tom Hardy, was most not too long ago pushed to September from June 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-week delay of “Venom 2” signifies that the film will now not premiere on the identical day as homicide thriller “Dying of the Nile” and the animated kids’s movie “The Boss Child: Household Enterprise.” Different movies opening on Sept. 24 embody “Pricey Evan Hansen” and “The Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Nevertheless, its late September launch date will nonetheless make sure the movie has ample area between different large names like James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” on Aug. 6 and Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited “Dune” on Oct. 1.

The follow-up to 2018’s “Venom,” directed by Andy Serkis, sees Hardy reprising his position because the alien symbiote, who initially seems as considered one of Spider-Man’s archenemies however takes on the position of an antihero in its titular movies. The primary “Venom” movie was a hit on the field workplace, raking in $855 million globally.

“Venom 2” additionally stars Woody Harrelson as Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Dan Lewis and Naomie Harris as Shriek.

The movie options a screenplay by Kelly Marcel from a story by Marcel and Hardy. It’s produced by Marcel, Hardy, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker. Barry Waldman, Jonathan Cavendish, Ruben Fleischer, Edward Cheng and Howard Chen function government producers. Marco Beltrami is composing the music for the movie.