‘Venom 2’ Trailer: Watch Carnage Battles Tom Hardy

The trailer for the long-awaited “Venom” sequel is finally here — and so is the new villain Carnage.

Viewers get a sneak peek at the red symbiote character from the comics, who was briefly introduced at the end of the first “Venom” film, released in 2018.

In the trailer, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), a crazed serial killer, survives a lethal injection in prison, which appears to awaken the symbiote inside of him and transforms him into Carnage. He and Tom Hardy, whose character Eddie Brock has made some peace with his alter-ego Venom, battle it out in a massive symbiote showdown.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is set to release on Sept. 24, 2021. Originally scheduled for October 2020, the film has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most recently getting pushed back one week from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24.

Andy Serkis takes over directing duties for the sequel from Ruben Fleischer, who helmed the first film that brought Venom to the big screen as an anti-hero of sorts. The first “Venom” was a hit at the box office, raking in $855 million globally — and its September release date poises the sequel to do well at the box office as moviegoers return to theaters.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” also stars Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Dan Lewis and Naomie Harris as the symbiote Shriek.

The film features a screenplay by Kelly Marcel from a story by Marcel and Hardy. It is produced by Marcel, Hardy, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker. Barry Waldman, Jonathan Cavendish, Ruben Fleischer, Edward Cheng and Howard Chen serve as executive producers. Marco Beltrami is composing the music for the film.

Watch the trailer below.