Venom actor may well be within the Matrix Resurrections … as an additional

The Matrix Resurrections can provide a Lovely surprising marvel cameo. Not anything extra and not anything not up to Tom Hardy. Even though it’s going to handiest happen in case your scenes move the overall lower of the movie.

Throughout an interview with Den of Geek, actress Jessica Henwick, one of the vital stars of The Matrix Resurrections, published that she may well be noticed within the background of a few scenes in conjunction with the Venom superstar, Tom Hardy.

“We have been filming in San Francisco similtaneously Venom 2, and I met Tom Hardy.”published. And so Tom Hardy and I are working within the background of one of the vital scenes. And I am very curious to peer if he made the lower. “.

Jessica Henwick performs Insects, a brand new personality featured within the upcoming Matrix sequel. Consistent with Henwick, I used to consult with the set on days after I wasn’t filming, simply to peer Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

“I will be able to’t wait to get a virtual reproduction of the film, as a result of I am if truth be told within the background in numerous scenes as myself, Jess. “, He stated. “So if any individual walks up, they’re going to say, ‘Wait. Is that Insects within the background, working?'”.

Henwick has already spoken sufficient in regards to the high quality of The Matrix Resurrections, pointing out that the following sci-fi sequel “will revolutionize” the movie trade.

“This is a adventure.”added. “It is nostalgia and seeing Keanu and Carrie Anne on display screen, it is magical see those two absolute Hollywood heavyweights go back to the characters that made them well-known. As a fan, I beloved it. “.

Henwick additionally just lately published that She was once pressured to make a choice from The Matrix Resurrections and a task in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings..

“It was once a pink tablet / blue tablet second for me.”he defined.

Matrix Resurrections will see Keanu Reeves go back as Neo, with Carrie-Anne Moss reprising the function of Trinity from the unique Matrix trilogy. Henwick joins the forged along newcomer Yahyah Abdul Mateen II, who has been solid as a more youthful model of the vintage Matrix personality, Morpheus.

Matrix Resurrections hits theaters all over the world and HBO Max subsequent December 22, 2021.