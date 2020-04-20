Venom Fight Scenes Look Hilarious In Tom Hardy’s Behind-The-Scenes Video

Final month, a set photograph of Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson was shared on social media, and so they had been each all smiles. But it surely’s uncertain that’ll be the case within the film. Once we first noticed Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady on the finish of Venom, he was in jail, however it was apparent that he would not be behind bars for lengthy. Venom 2 would be the first time we see Carnage, within the flesh, on the large display screen and one can think about there shall be an epic combat between him and Venom.