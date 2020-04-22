‘Venom’ Sequel Delayed Until 2021 – Variety

Sony’s “Venom” sequel — formally titled “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” — has delayed its huge display screen debut. The movie was anticipated to hit theaters Oct. 2, 2020, and can as an alternative launch eight months in a while June 25, 2021.

“Venom” occupied the spot beforehand vacated by Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman,” which Warner Bros. not too long ago moved again to Oct. 1, 2021.

By suspending “Venom” till subsequent yr, Sony has reshuffled practically each film scheduled to launch in 2020. The studio already pushed again a lot of its main movies — together with “Morbius” (from July 31, 2020, to March 19, 2021), “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (from July 10, 2020, to March 5, 2021) and Tom Holland’s “Uncharted” (from March 5, 2021, to Oct. 8, 2021).

Throughout Hollywood, studios are adjusting their launch calendars as cinemas stay closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The worldwide well being disaster has additionally brought on virtually each movie to pause manufacturing, that means some firm’s tentpoles might need not been accomplished in time for his or her unique debut.

Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp introduced Monday that film theaters in his state can begin reopening subsequent week, however most chains aren’t anticipated to renew enterprise by then. It’s possible that multiplexes throughout the nation will keep shuttered no less than by way of summer time, particularly with so few movies set to launch within the coming months. And there’s an opportunity that any tentpoles nonetheless standing by their launch dates — together with “Mulan” in late July and “Surprise Girl 1984” in August — must transfer.

Andy Serkis is directing the follow-up to “Venom,” which sees Tom Hardy once more assume the alien symbiote often called Venom. The primary movie grew to become a shock field workplace hit, incomes $855 million globally. Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris may even seem within the sequel.