Venom: There Will Be Carnage delays its premiere date

Sony Pictures has confirmed that the Venom sequel has been pushed back from its previously confirmed release date (June 2021).

In that way Venom: There Will Be Carnage It will now be released in theaters, including 3D, IMAX and other premium formats, on September 17, 2021, instead of June 25 this year.

And, in reality, the June date was already a recent delay with respect to the original date on which the premiere was scheduled: last October 2, 2020. Therefore, we are talking about, practically, a whole year between the starting date and the currently expected date.

Andy Serkis is directing the Venom sequel, in which Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, and Woody Harrelson reprise their roles from the 2018 blockbuster as Eddie Brock, Anne Weying, and Cletus Kasady, respectively. Also, Naomie Harris plays the villain Shriek in the film.

Venom: There Will Be Carnage is the latest high-profile Hollywood film to be affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has halted film productions around the world and caused studios to postpone the releases of their films. Sony previously pushed back the release dates of Uncharted, Morbius and Ghostbusters: Beyond.

The original Venom movie (2018) grossed more than $ 800 million worldwide. Therefore, it is not surprising that Venom 2 has already become the most anticipated sequel of 2021 in the United States.

On the other hand, the delay of this sequel is not surprising. Especially considering that its producer already confirmed in his day that they would not risk being infected in the pandemic situation that we are experiencing. In fact, he even commented that the team was afraid to continue production.