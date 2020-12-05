Ventana Sur: 10 Takeaways from the 2020 Edition

Ventana Sur, which wrapped Friday, was, on many counts, fairly extraordinary. With Buenos Aires, the market’s regular location, nonetheless beneath COVID-19 lockdown, Latin America’s greatest film mart-meet unfold out movie screenings over 5 cities in two continents – Madrid, Mexico Metropolis, Bogotá, São Paulo and Santiago de Chile – complemented by digital screenings for the remainder of the world. Following, 5 takes on that daring gambit and the market itself, organized by Argentina’s INCAA Movie Institute and the Cannes Marché du Movie and Competition: It Was Outstanding – However Did It Work? Ventana Sur’s 5 metropolis unfold marks a revolution. However did it work? World attendance held secure at 2,957 individuals from 61 international locations. 188 on-line screenings, complimented by 118 theatrical screenings, and the lack of a single on-site occasion in Buenos Aires, sparked a dramatic enhance in non-Argentine attendees with delegates rocketing as much as 78% in Europe to 546, 49% in the U.S. to 110 and 185% to 134 in Mexico, the place on-site attendance was notably sturdy, stated Cannes Marché du Movie head Jérôme Paillard. A few of the on-line parts – Ventana Sur’s convention strand snagged 7,000 views – and multi-city unfold might nicely stay in 2021. The thirteenth Ventana Sur will return to Buenos Aires from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2021. If occasions can obtain it, there’s nothing like a serious on-site version. France’s Ventana Sur “The social gathering’s over,” Ventana Sur co-director Bernardo Bergeret sang at the finish of the market’s trade awards ceremony on Friday. In some ways, nonetheless, for Ventana Sur, it might have simply begun. Ventana Sur will display screen over Dec. 15-16 in Paris its Primer Corte lineup of six Latin American works in progress, plus “Anaira,” the winner of Copia Last, a pix-in-post part for fuller accomplished titles. Paris play appears important. The French metropolis is the world’s artwork movie capital with its largest vital mass of gross sales brokers – some 40 – and theatrical distributors. A scorching title at Ventana Sur can command eight to 10 distribution suitors from France, solely three or 4 from most from different international locations. The Biz… Of just some of Ventana Sur deal bulletins, Germany’s Image Tree Intl. unveiled offers for Mexican comedy “Go Youth,” together with a pact with HBO for U.S. rights, Cannes Official Choice label “Enfant Horrible,” Norwegian romantic comedy “Diana’s Wedding ceremony,” Finnish biopic “Helene,” Florian Ross’ “Takeover” and Steven Wouterlood’s “My Extraordinary Summer time with Tess.” It additionally picked international gross sales rights to Raúl López Echeverría’s debut “Domingo.” Latido Movies launched “From the Shadows,” from “Patria” director Felix Visacrret. U.Ok. horror label Jinga Movies closed offers on a raft of style titles together with “Scavenger,” “Beautiful Corpse,” “An infection” and “The Quarry.” Cine Sud Promotion boarded Cesar Augusto Acevedo’s Colombian mission “Horizonte.” Movie Manufacturing unit introduced new choose up “Nest” an Argentine-Italian psychological thriller. Paris-based Axxon Movies confirmed it had picked up worldwide rights to 2 Basque thrillers in Imanol Rayo’s thriller “Dying Knell” and Mireia Gabilondo’s comedy “The Hive.” Italy’s The Open Reel secured worldwide rights to Iranian documentary “A New Day.” Most of those offers bulletins got here in the first a part of Ventana Sur reflecting pacts struck earlier than the market. Total, the worldwide gross sales market at giant stays sluggish. Regardless of a COVID-19 vaccine promise, distributors nonetheless have little visibility about when and the way theaters will re-open, with the pandemic more than likely roiling for many of subsequent yr. ….and Buzz In Proyecta, Ventana Sur’s mission discussion board, there was good phrase of mouth on Ariel Rotter’s parenthood drama “El Hilo Deseado” and fellow Argentine María Alche and Benjamin Naishtat’s college faculty-set “Paum.” Of films set to display screen in Paris, three of the seven are from Brazil, additionally the nation of origin of Iuii Gerbase’s “The Pink Cloud,” one among the hottest properties introduced onto the Ventana Sur market. Including to “The Pink Cloud,” a character-driven sci-fi thriller, two of the Primer Corte titles that received prizes on Friday – Flavia Neves’ “Fogaréu,” a magic realist tinged Brazilian sticks movie noir, and Thais Fujinaga’s “The Pleasure of Issues,” a probing portrait of pressured motherhood – belong to an thrilling era of younger Brazilian ladies administrators which was one spotlight of 2020 Ventana Sur. The OTT Revolution Enormous information broke throughout Ventana Sur, however fairly often in the streaming platform house: Warner Bros.’s simultaneous launch of its 2021 slate in theaters and on HBO Max; Disney Plus’ first Latin America manufacturing lineup; “Cash Heist” getting a Korean remake. More and more, movie gross sales bulletins at Ventana Sur itself combined offers with theatrical distributors and others in the streaming house. First Look Media’s streaming service Matter acquired North American streaming rights, as an illustration, to Oscar entry “As soon as Upon a Time in Venezuela.” At Ventana Sur, The Open Reel introduced each worldwide theatrical and VOD rights offers for 2 options, “Boy Meets Boy” and “Guardian Angel.” Combined theatrical and OTT dealing is consolidating as the new regular. Extra Biz In down-to-the-wire deal bulletins, Buenos Aires-based Meikincine bought Chilean political thriller “Jailbreak Pact” to Signature Leisure for the U.Ok. and Eire. Deal follows on the heels of introduced gross sales to Swift Productions in France and SBS in Australia. Berlin-based Pluto Movie confirmed it had boarded gross sales on “A Vanishing Fog,” from Colombian director Augusto Sandino (“Light Breath”), set and shot in the Sumapaz Páramo, the largest páramo ecosystem in the world, and turning on the planet’s impending water scarcity. Pluto has additionally bought “Tailor,” by Sonia Liza Kenterman, to Japan (Shochiku), and Venice Competitors participant “In Between Dying,” by Hilal Baydarov, to Portugal (Legendmain Filmes), in addition to Greek thriller-drama “All the Fairly Little Horses” to China (Hugoeast) and HBO Europe. “Sanctorum” has gone to Zeta Movies in Brazil; “By the Title of Tania” can be launched in Mexico with Bestiario Movies. (*10*) Augusto Sandino

Credit score – Pluto Movies

The Risk of On-line Occasions

In a method, by inserting screenings, mission pitches and a convention strand on-line this yr – there was little various – Ventana Sur wasn’t so outstanding in any respect.

Throughout COVID-19, on-line trade occasions and festivals have proliferated. However the pandemic merely accelerated a pattern already constructing earlier than coronavirus, San Sebastian director José Luis Rebordinos argued at a Ventana Sur competition and markets panel. The attraction of on-line occasions is clear: they run up many extra spectaors, are simpler to prepare and save festivals and media giant journey bills at a time when each are beneath last strain.

However they’re additionally a hazard, Rebordinos warned. Movies could also be seen, however for the way lengthy? San Sebastian’s expertise was that one movie it tracked at a web-based model of a serious competition punched 38,000 views however was watched on common for simply eight-and-half minutes. “The trade wants bodily occasions to generate market information and buzz, which accelerates dealmaking,” stated Latido Movies’ Antonio Saura. Presently, gross sales brokers, distributors and the media suffers on-line market work wipeout. But simply what number of smaller occasions will be capable of return to on-site occasions which command any actual trade presence is a moot questions certainly.

Girls Transfer Extra to the Fore in South America

Ventana Sur launched a brand new part, Punto Género, specializing in tasks from ladies administrators, received by Gwenn Joyaux’s “In Labour We Belief.” A number of main manufacturing home in Latin America are driving into films made by feminine administrators. At Ventana Sur, “Zama” producer Vania Catani at Rio’s Bananeira Filmes talked up 5 new Brazilian movies, 4 from younger ladies administrators. In Argentina, Magma Cine is lining up extra female-driven tasks with a few of South America’s high expertise: Paulina Garcia, Mercedes Moran, and Sandra Gugliotta. At Ventana Sur, Argentine style powerhouse Crudo Movies introduced it’s adapting hit novel “La Virgen Cabeza,” an iconic feminist publication. No one’s speaking about reaching gender parity as but. However no less than it’s a step ahead.

Mainstream Shunt

As most producers, commissioning editors, distributors and exhibitors will clarify, nothing is hotter proper now than particular, native content material which might make an affect on worldwide audiences. However, is it potential to be too particular? Chilean animator Fernanda Frick’s potential animation title “Elevate the Bar” was picked up by Netflix for a improvement deal that finally fizzled out. The collection adopted a trans-gender weightlifter from Chile, and whereas it captured the creativeness of most who noticed the pitch, in the finish the collection by no means obtained made. Now Frick was again with one among the hottest IPs on this yr’s Animation! sidebar, video-game themed collection “IRL Squad,” which has a built-in target market of thousands and thousands who get pleasure from multiplayer role-playing video games.

Related shifts in the direction of extra mainstream content material will be seen in Vetnana Sur’s Blood Window sidebar as nicely. As soon as centered solely on bloody horror, the style sidebar has in the previous two years opened to a extra various slate of fantasy, science fiction and psychological horror that does nicely with far bigger audiences than the hardcore hack-and-slash fare that when dominated the showcase. Lots of the tasks and works in progress now included at Blood Window even have sturdy social parts, making statements on gender, class and race. Examples will be seen in winners “The Evening Belongs to the Monsters” and “Matria,” each of which use fantasy to deal with gender violence.

Extra Massive Names Are Piling Into Drama Collection Manufacturing

For Argentina, drama collection manufacturing is a lifeline for its movie and commercials trade, and for different sectors, an opportunity to trade diminishing returns from a home market with funding from international gamers. Additionally, producers can leverage the abilities of Argentine screenwriters, famend in the area. In the final huge play, “La Jauría” director Nicolas Puenzo, brother and producer-director Esteban Puenzo (“Clandestine Childhood”) have joined forces with Pucho Mentasti and Carlos Barretta, two icons on Argentina’s commercials scene, to create La Sagrada Familia. First up: Bioseries “Fangio,” about the triumphant however tormented F1 World Champion.