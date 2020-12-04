Ventana Sur: Film Factory Acquires Mattia Temponi’s ‘Nest’

In a now firmly established Ventana Sur custom, Film Factory Ent., one of many Spanish world’s premiere gross sales brokers, has introduced a brand new gross sales rights pick-up available on the market’s remaining day: Italian-Argentine psychological horror film “El Nido” (“Nest”).

With “Nest” now in post-production, Film Factory will current a primary promo at 2021’s Cannes Film Market.

The function debut of Italy’s Mattia Temponi, and produced by Rome-based Alba Produzioni and Buenos Aires’ 3C Movies Group, “Nest” activates Sara, 18, from an higher class household and Ivan, a middle-aged volunteer, each locked inside a shelter throughout a quarantine.

Exterior, a virus rages, turning folks into savage and irrational beasts. However Sara and Iván appear protected of their “nest” till Sara begins to indicate indicators of an infection and slowly transforms. Ivan is left with the query of what to do? Ought to he kill her? And the way can he survive with no probability of escape?

The function stars esteemed actor Luciano Cáceres – identified for his performances in Argentine film “The Son,” and sequence “Estocolmo,” Netflix’s first sequence from Argentina, and Telefe hit “100 Days To Fall in Love” – and Italy’s Blu Yoshimi, seen in “Quiet Chaos” and “The Time of Indifference” taking part in this 12 months’s Ventana Sur.

“My objective is to compose an emotional story, which places the viewers within the footwear of the sufferer and exhibits how simple it’s to fall into an emotional entice,” mentioned Temponi, calling “Nest” a narrative that performs with psychological stress, suspense, the unseen, nervousness about one thing you realize is about to occur, and which makes use of extra graphic violence as speedy flash counterpoint to the principle rating.”

“‘The Nest’ stands out from typical zombie horror as it’s exhausting not to attract a parallel with the worldwide well being scenario we live. We consider the mission may have an excellent reception on the worldwide market,” added Vicente Canales, Film Factory managing director.

The movie is slated for launch by late 2021.