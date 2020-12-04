Ventana Sur’s Female Animation Directors Mentoring Unveils Projects

“Highlands Shadow,” “Cursed Fathers” and “Greta’s Journal” are amongst 5 animation tasks chosen for a brand new girls animation administrators’ coaching initiative launched this yr at Ventana Sur’s Animation!, in alliance with France’s Annecy Competition and Argentina’s Institut Français.

A 2D eight-episode sequence “Highlands Shadow” weighs in as a fantasy grounded in conventional folklore mixing motion, thriller and political angle.

Concentrating on younger adults and addressing gender and LGBTIQ+ points, the sequence activates Juana, a woman from Humahuaca whose sister Marisol has been captured by a human trafficking cartel. To save lots of her, she makes a cope with two haunted machetes, turning into a brilliant heroine. Director Paula Boffo is prizewinning gender-focused graphic novelist. Argentina’s Ojo Raro produces.

Additionally aimed toward a YA crowd, “Cursed Fathers” a 2D first function from Bolivia’s Matisse González, whose commencement quick “Gravity” was nominated for Annie and Quirino Awards, is produced by Argentina’s Celeste and Germany’s Studio Seufz.

Described by its producers as a “narrative comedy about an exquisitely damned household,” it activates Kiki, the youngest daughter in a big Bolivian household which thinks it’s cursed. Figuring out she’s subsequent in line to endure the implications, she embarks on a journey to search out out whether or not the curse is actual and to place a cease to it.

Concentrating on pre-school audiences, Peru’s “Greta’s Journal” is produced by Wuf Studio, co-founded by the mission’s director, Elva Alessandra Arrieta, who designed the characters and surroundings for the nation’s first stop-motion sequence, “Martina y Rigoberto.”

“Greta’s Journal” is one other stop-motion sequence in regards to the eponymous heroine and her associates rising up and discovering an entire stunning world. She information most all the pieces in her journal, which is able to assist her to raised perceive her personal studying course of, excessive factors and errors.

Greta’s Journal

Courtesy: Animation!

This system supplies a month-long introductory coaching. Any Latin American animated sequence or options mission from a lady director is eligible for this system.

Two chosen tasks may also be chosen to take part at Annecy’s subsequent MIFA market.

Of different tasks, 2D sequence “Taste Quest” is meant for teenagers. It’s produced by Chile’s Estudio Rayo Púrpura with Maria Coello connected to direct. The TV present follows the adventures of Vera who, guided by a magical cookbook, has a mission to let out misplaced flavors.

Argentina’s Tamandua Estudio and Primavera Movies will produce Directed by Emilce Avalos, “Future Lady,” a feminist-laced sequence mixing documentary and experimental animation. Every episode makes use of a completely different animation method, resembling cut-out, rotoscoping, and 2D.

Program tutors embody MIFA head of tasks & training Géraldine Baché and Rémi Guittet, the Argentine Institut Français’ audiovisual cooperation attaché.

Additionally on board is Eleanor Coleman, head of worldwide improvement and pre-sales at France’s Blue Spirit Productions, Heath Kenny, CCO at Canada’s Mercury Filmworks and Eloa Sahiry, a pitch coach at France’s L.A. Conseils.