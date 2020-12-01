Ventana Sur’s New Spanish Animation Showcase: A Project Drill Down.

From princesses hooked on good magic to wolf canine cautious of faux legends, placing a brand new spin on outdated tales was the prevailing theme at Ventana Sur’s New Spanish Animation showcase on Monday.

A collaboration between Spanish animation competition Bizarre Market, Ventana Sur’s Animation! and Spanish movie company ICAA, the best-of-Spain on-line showcase included two sequence, three function tasks and a work-in-progress.

Standout tasks included “Masked Cinderella” a 26-part sequence within the mildew of “Teen Titans” which reimagines the fairy story universe for a superhero savvy, good device-loving six to 12- year-old viewers.

Former Imira Leisure founder, Myriam Ballesteros (“Fortunate Fred”, “Lola & Virginia”) is directing the 22-minute episode sequence, a co-production between her firm, MB Productions and the animation producer/distributor Mondo TV Iberoamérica.

This well-formed universe sees Cinderella takes the guise of a masked hero who saves Prince Charming from a falling big glitterball.

“We felt that for at present’s viewers it’s rather more gratifying to see a woman like Cinderella grow to be a heroine as a substitute of marrying a prince,” Ballesteros stated throughout her VS clip.

Teen Cinderella’s associates embrace the important thing influencer The Little Mermaid and Insurgent Lady Driving Hood who’re hooked on their magic gadgets whereas their adversaries have their very own set points: There’s a vegan wolf who secretly eats meat and a depraved stepmother pressured into household remedy.

The sequence, at present in pre-production, has an estimated price range of €6.5 million ($7.8 million) and is searching for broadcast and co-production companions.

One other function that mines outdated tales for brand new floor is the La Fiesta-produced function movie “Sierra Dragon,” which encompasses a Wolf Canine raised by lynxes who should wrestle with sinister forces on the Iberian Peninsula that wish to pollute a neighborhood with pretend legends with a purpose to begin a conflict.

Aimed toward an older teen viewers, its co-creators – the seasoned animator Pepe Sánchez Alonso and “Recreation of Thrones” VFX artist Javier Salvador – added that the 80-minute movie was “about discovering your determine and controlling your impulses”.

With scripts written and finessed by Gustavo Lievano the €5 million ($6 million) sequence options graphic novel model anthropomorphic characters rendered with software program that enables animators to mix 2D pictures in a 3D atmosphere, permitting for extra elaborate digicam actions.

Lady and Wolf

Credit score: Latido Movies

“Hanna and the Monsters” – a 75-minute movie from “The Platform” producers Angeles Hernandez and David Matamoros, additionally transposes 2D designs right into a 3D atmosphere.

This CGI animation sees the manufacturing duo’s Mr Miyagi Movies develop its numerous manufacturing slate even additional with this higher pre-school providing that additionally borrows from the fairytale world, when a contented and full of life 4-year woman inadvertently strays into the realms of Monsterville.

Director Lorena Ares added that manufacturing is scheduled for “early 2021” and companions already embrace Tv Española, the ICAA and ICEC in addition to TV3.

From “Buñuel and the Labyrinth of Tortoises” producer Sygnatia and Hampa Studio in the meantime comes the 2D function “Lady and Wolf,” which takes the story of being raised by wolves and inverts it, as an orphaned teen raised by uncaring people is deserted in a forest the place she begins to really feel unusually at dwelling with a pack of wolves.

Primarily based on a best-selling graphic novel by Roc Espinet (who will even direct), the 80-minute function challenge continues to be in its early phases however gross sales company Latido Movies (which additionally represented “Buñuel”) is already connected.

Different tasks within the showcase embrace Victor Martin’s “Villa Fábula,” produced by way of Invictus Designs Manufacturing and a 20-part sequence that creates its personal fantasy world to instill values into pre-school kids and options enamel demons and forest spirits.

Buzzy grownup title “Unicorn Wars” in the meantime, a French and Spanish work-in-progress from director and graphic novelist Alberto Vazquez (“Birdboy: The Forgotten Youngsters”) was handpicked for the showcase by Annecy and can be the one European providing to function in Ventana Sur’s Animation! work in progress sidebar.

Combining each fantasy and conflict genres the extremely anticipated 80-minute function pits teddy bears in opposition to unicorns. Produced by way of UniKo and Abano Producions in Spain with Autour de Minuit and Schmuby Productions from France, the movie’s gross sales agent is Charades.