Ventilator crisis lands Britain’s manufacturers with greatest test

Dozens of companies have pooled property in an attempt to produce tens of 1000’s of machines as Covid-19 strikes

British manufacturing this month faces possibly one of the best examine in its historic previous. Specialist firms have joined forces with business powerhouses akin to Airbus and Rolls-Royce in an extraordinary collaborative effort to make medical ventilators to treat Covid-19 victims.

In a conference identify earlier this month, Boris Johnson steered trade to make 30,000 of the models in a problem of weeks. That is larger than the few firms who trigger them to would usually produce in a 12 months.

