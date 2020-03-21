General News

Ventilator manufacturers aren’t impressed by Elon Musk’s offer

March 21, 2020
1 Min Read

Inside the face of a projected nationwide shortage, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has introduced to manufacture life-saving ventilators. There is just one draw back: The companies in reality making scientific ventilators recently don’t suppose he can pull it off. 

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the sector, officers throughout the U.Shave warned that, besides drastic measures are taken to create further, can we see name for for ventilators exceed the current present. When, and if, this happens is decided by a number of hard-to-predict parts such as a result of the great fortune of efforts to “flatten the curve.” As such, Musk’s declare on Friday that he’s already started the work to assemble further seems to start out with like a blessing.  Be taught further…

