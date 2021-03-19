Vera Farmiga Joins Hurricane Katrina Series ‘5 Days at Memorial’

Vera Farmiga has been forged in a lead function of the Apple drama collection “5 Days at Memorial,” Selection has discovered.

The collection is predicated on the Sheri Fink novel of the identical title. It chronicles the primary 5 days in a New Orleans, LA, hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the ability failed, and the warmth climbed, exhausted caregivers had been compelled to make life-and-death selections that haunted them for years to come back. Farmiga will star within the function of Dr. Anna Pou.

Farmiga was nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for her function in “Up within the Air,” with different function credit like “The Departed,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and “Orphan.” She may also be seen within the upcoming function “The Many Saints of Newark.” On the TV aspect, she has starred in reveals like “When They See Us” and “Bates Motel.” Selection completely reported in December that Farmiga would seem within the Marvel Disney Plus collection “Hawkeye” as nicely.

Farmiga is repped by CAA, Genuine Expertise and Literary Administration and Peikoff Mahan Legislation Workplace.

John Ridley and Carlton Cuse will co-write “5 Days at Memorial” along with serving as govt producers and co-showrunners. Fink will produce, with each Ridley and Cuse hooked up to direct as nicely. ABC Signature, the place Ridley and Cuse are each below general offers, will produce.

Farmiga is the newest high-profile casting in an Apple collection introduced prior to now week. Earlier Thursday, it was introduced Maya Rudolph would star in a brand new Apple comedy collection, whereas Lupita Nyong’o and Natalie Portman are hooked up to the drama collection “Woman within the Lake.”