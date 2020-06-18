Vera Lynn, ‘We’ll Meet Once more’ Singer, Dies at 103 – Variety

Dame Vera Lynn, the enduring British singer greatest recognized for her rousing wartime music “We’ll Meet Once more,” has died. She was 103.

Lynn’s household confirmed the singer died on Thursday morning, surrounded by family, based on the BBC. “The household are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one in all Britain’s best-loved entertainers,” reads an announcement.

Lynn, who was referred to as the Forces’ Sweetheart throughout World Struggle II, was most just lately within the highlight throughout Victory in Europe (VE) Day on Could 8, when the U.Ok. — within the throes of the coronavirus pandemic and nonetheless house-bound — was invited to sing alongside to her music “We’ll Meet Once more.”

The music was additionally reference by Queen Elizabeth II throughout her April coronavirus tackle, when she assured the nation that, “We can be with our associates once more. We can be with our households once more. We are going to meet once more.” Lynn knew the Queen personally and carried out for her at Buckingham Palace in 1995.

The BBC will present a particular tribute program for Lynn on Thursday evening, director normal Tony Corridor confirmed. “Not solely was she pricey to many, she was a logo of hope throughout the battle and is part of our nationwide story,” Corridor stated of the singer, who appeared steadily on the BBC, notably throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

Lynn advised the BBC in Could, “I hope that VE Day will remind us all that hope stays even in probably the most tough of occasions and that straightforward acts of bravery and sacrifice nonetheless outline our nation because the NHS works so laborious to look after us. Most of all, I hope at the moment serves as a reminder that nonetheless laborious issues get, we’ll meet once more.”

Throughout the battle, Lynn carried out for the troops in international locations similar to Egypt, India and Myanmar, based on the BBC. Her different well-known songs embrace “The White Cliffs Of Dover” and “There’ll All the time Be An England.”

On Thursday, inside an hour of the announcement of her loss of life, U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid his respects to the singer, tweeting, “Dame Vera Lynn’s appeal and magical voice entranced and uplifted our nation in a few of our darkest hours. Her voice will reside on to raise the hearts of generations to come back.”

Born Vera Margaret Welch in 1917 in East Ham, she started performing at males’s golf equipment from the age of seven. Upon taking her grandmother’s maiden identify, Lynn, she joined a singing troupe and left college at 14. Quickly snapped up by an agent, she started reserving radio gigs and reside performances, finally releasing her first solo recording, “Up the Wood Hill to Bedfordshire” in 1936.

Her hit music, “We’ll Meet Once more” got here at the outbreak of battle, premiering on a preferred radio program in 1939. In 1941, she obtained her personal BBC radio program, “Sincerely Yours, Vera Lynn,” and shortly recorded what has develop into one other iconic wartime music, “The White Cliffs of Dover.” She additionally married musician Harry Lewis in 1941 — the wedding lasting virtually 60 years till Lewis’s loss of life in 1998.

Throughout the battle, Lynn additionally appeared within the 1942 movie “We’ll Meet Once more,” by which she performed an entertainer. Upon becoming a member of the Leisure Nationwide Companies Affiliation in 1944, she traveled to Egypt, India and Myanmar, performing for troops.

After battle’s finish, Lynn toured round Europe and continued to host her radio present. She grew to become the primary English artist to prime the American charts when Decca Information launched a compilation of her songs, titled “Auf Wiederseh’n Sweetheart” in 1952. After creating emphysema in the direction of the tip of the 1960s, her touring slowed.

Lynn grew to become the oldest dwelling artist to have a primary album in England in 2009, with the discharge of “We’ll Meet Once more: The Very Better of Vera Lynn.” She broke one other file in 2017, when she got here the oldest dwelling artist to have an album within the prime 10 of the British charts with “100,” in honor of her 100th birthday.

“100” once more re-entered the nation’s prime 40 this spring after Lynn’s music was performed prominently throughout the BBC’s VE Day celebrations. Singer Katherine Jenkins carried out the tune with a wartime Lynn through an edited phase.

Lynn was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1969. Six years later, she was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 1975.