Vera series 11 to begin filming this autumn, new episodes arriving next year

In case you’ve been lacking the ditch coat-wearing, murder-solving DCI Vera Stanhope since series 10 ended earlier this year, then fortunately you received’t have to wait an excessive amount of longer to see her once more.

ITV has confirmed that manufacturing on Vera‘s 11th series is ready to begin in autumn this year, with two episodes scheduled for launch in 2021.

The solid and crew will shoot two of the six feature-length episodes between autumn and Christmas in time for broadcast in 2021, with the remaining 4 episodes being shot in spring 2021 for launch in 2022.

Starring Brenda Blethyn within the titular function, the ITV detective drama follows Vera Stanhope, a no-nonsense, obsessive DCI answerable for the Northumberland & Metropolis Police department.

Alongside her trusty associate Aiden Healy (Kenny Doughty), Vera travels the North East fixing circumstances while battling her personal demons.

ITV has revealed that series 11 will see Vera examine the demise of a well-respected native builder, Jim Tullman, who’s discovered overwhelmed to demise on the steps of the Collingwood Monument.

“As Vera delves deeper into Jim Tullman’s life she discovers unresolved bitterness between his estranged spouse Barbara and doting son John Paul, whereas tensions with outdated household associates Gary and Lesley Clayton threaten to spill over,” ITV teases. “Vera should see by way of the net of household grievances, jealousies and lies to guarantee justice is finished.”

Kenny Doughty is ready to return as DS Aiden Healy alongside Jon Morrison (DC Kenny Lockhart), Riley Jones (DC Mark Edwards) and Ibinabo Jack (DC Jacqueline Williams).

In an announcement, Blethyn mentioned: “I’m actually trying ahead to working on the next series of Vera. The security of all personnel is all the time on the forefront of manufacturing, and with all the additional COVID precautions in place we are going to relish creating and delivering six cracking new episodes.”

Manufacturing on series 11 was due to begin earlier this year, nonetheless, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 within the UK, filming was postponed. “We had been due to begin in a few weeks truly,” Blethyn instructed This Morning in March.

“It’s all solid, episode one has been written and extra commissioned and we’re all prepared to go. We’re simply ready for the all clear.”

Vera first aired on ITV in 2011, with episodes tailored from Ann Cleeves’ Vera Stanhope series consisting of 9 novels.

