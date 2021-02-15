General News

VERIVERY Gets Fans Hyped With Mysterious Teaser And Possible Comeback Date

February 15, 2021
Prepare for one thing new from VERIVERY!

On February 15 at midnight KST, VERIVERY dropped an intriguing teaser that appears to trace at their subsequent comeback. Referring to it as “A mysterious letter from VR,” the group shared a photograph of a sublime invitation that bears the phrases “ID : R” and “On A Severe Hell.”

Though VERIVERY hasn’t but shared extra particulars about what they’ve in retailer, they did announce a date—March 2 at 6 p.m. KST—and followers are speculating that the group is gearing as much as make their return.

VERIVERY’s final comeback was in October, once they launched their fifth mini album “FACE US” and its title monitor “G.B.T.B.” The music earned the group their very first No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Track Gross sales chart.

Are you excited to see what VERIVERY has deliberate for March? Share your ideas under, and keep tuned for updates!

