VERIVERY Shares Their Reaction To Topping Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart

VERIVERY achieved a brand new profession milestone as they topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart for the primary time!

On October 27, Billboard introduced that VERIVERY’s title monitor, “G.B.T.B,” from their fifth mini album “Face Us,” had ranked No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, in addition to No. 44 on the Digital Song Sales chart. That is VERIVERY’s first time coming into a Billboard music chart.

In an interview with News1, Dongheon mentioned, “We didn’t even think about this might occur, however we’re so joyful on the thought that this many individuals are displaying their love for VERIVERY’s music. Sooner or later, we goal to turn into artists who’re at all times enthusiastic about music and the stage in order that our music will proceed to obtain love from everywhere in the world.”

Hoyoung mentioned, “That is our first No. 1 since our debut. I’m grateful to our followers, however I’m additionally motivated to work more durable now.” Yeonho added, “I feel that it’s on account of all of the people who find themselves cheering for us that we had been capable of enter a Billboard chart. It’s an awesome and thrilling factor.”

Gyehyeon mentioned, “I’m so joyful to be coming into a Billboard chart for the primary time since our debut. I would like this No. 1 to be a present to our followers and our employees as nicely. VERIVERY will hold maturing, so please hold watching over us.”

Yongseung mentioned, “I didn’t know what to do once I first heard the information, as a result of it was so sudden and unimaginable. As a result of VERRER [fanclub name] gave us such an unlimited present, I’m grateful and proud. We hope to indicate VERIVERY’s development by even higher music and performances.”

Kangmin expressed his gratitude for his followers and the members and added, “I’m nonetheless missing in a variety of methods, however I’ll work arduous so as to present my development.”

VERIVERY’s Minchan is at the moment on hiatus on account of well being points.

“G.B.T.B” and “Face Us” had been launched on October 13. Try the MV for “G.B.T.B” right here!

