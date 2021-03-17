General News

VERIVERY Tops Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart For 2nd Time, Making Them 4th K-Pop Boy Group Ever To Do So

March 17, 2021
1 Min Read

VERIVERY has landed their second No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart!

On March 16 native time, Billboard introduced that VERIVERY’s newest title monitor “Get Away” had debuted at No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart for the week ending on March 20, in addition to No. 44 on Billboard’s foremost Digital Song Sales chart for the USA.

With this new achievement, VERIVERY has change into solely the fourth Okay-pop boy group in historical past to high Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart with multiple music, following within the footsteps of BIGBANG, EXO, and BTS.

VERIVERY first topped the chart with their earlier title monitor “G.B.T.B.,” which grew to become their first music ever to enter a Billboard chart final 12 months.

Congratulations to VERIVERY on their spectacular achievement!

Try VERIVERY’s cinematic music video for “Get Away” right here!

