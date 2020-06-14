VERIVERY’s Dongheon Talks About Making Friends On “Street To Kingdom,” Fear Of Being Eradicated, + Upcoming Finale

Whereas gearing up for the stay finale of Mnet’s “Street to Kingdom,” VERIVERY chief Dongheon sat down for an interview to speak about his expertise on the present.

As a rookie group that solely celebrated the primary anniversary of their debut earlier this 12 months, VERIVERY is without doubt one of the “youngest” teams to compete on “Street to Kingdom.” Dongheon confessed that because of this, he had initially been fearful about how they’d fare competing towards senior teams who had been significantly extra well-known.

“Once I first heard the lineup, I believed, ‘Oh no, what to do? Will we be capable of do that?’” he recalled. “Naturally, since we had been one of many newer teams [on the show], I used to be fearful. However I turned decided to take part as a result of I believed that we had nothing to lose by happening the present.”

Though VERIVERY bought off to a promising begin, rating third within the 90-second preliminary spherical, they went on to put sixth within the first official spherical of competitors, placing them in peril of elimination. “Though we’re a cheerful and optimistic group, we couldn’t assist being affected by our rating,” stated Dongheon. “After the primary spherical, I spent lots of time speaking to the opposite members and comforting them.”

Describing how VERIVERY bounced again within the second spherical with a horror-inspired remix of their B-side “Picture,” Dongheon remarked, “To be sincere, as a result of we didn’t obtain good outcomes for the primary spherical, we had been beneath lots of stress earlier than our ‘Picture’ efficiency. Considering that we could be eradicated, we couldn’t assist changing into wired. So we turned much more centered and fearful quite a bit about what sort of music and efficiency to current.”

He added, “We obtained lots of nice critiques for the efficiency, which made me completely satisfied.”

“Street to Kingdom” additionally confirmed Dongheon taking the lead throughout VERIVERY and TOO’s joint practices for his or her collaboration efficiency, a canopy of BTS’s “ON.” When requested about his position in guiding the 2 teams, Dongheon humbly replied, “Whereas working collectively, as a result of our two teams had solely totally different apply programs, we wanted somebody to carry everybody collectively. As a result of the TOO members had been very receptive after I took the lead throughout apply, we had been in a position to absolutely consider making ready for our efficiency.”

Dongheon went on to recall, “We made time to apply ‘ON’ collectively outdoors of what they confirmed on the published, and we spent all day working towards. Each the VERIVERY members and the TOO members created an lively ambiance whereas working passionately, and we additionally put lots of effort into monitoring our dancing to coordinate even the minor particulars of our efficiency. It was troublesome, however I used to be so pleased with the youthful guys for maintaining and doing a terrific job. Of course, I used to be a bit of upset by our rating, however I’m glad with the truth that we pulled off a efficiency with so many individuals.”

The VERIVERY chief additionally shared that he had made a significant friendship whereas filming the present, commenting, “I’ve turn into actually shut with ONF’s Wyatt. We talked quite a bit whereas showing on ‘Street to Kingdom,’ and he’s such a sort and nice individual that I hope we proceed to remain pals.”

“We additionally bought nearer to TOO whereas working towards collectively,” he added. “As a result of they’re laborious employees, I aways wish to cheer them on.”

As for what VERIVERY has in retailer for his or her remaining efficiency on the stay finale of “Street to Kingdom,” Dongheon remarked, “We’ll be performing our new music ‘Lovely-X.’ I’m decided to make our remaining spherical essentially the most memorable efficiency.”

He went on, “Not too long ago, VIXX’s Ken advised us, ‘I’ve been watching you guys on ‘Street to Kingdom.’ I’m rooting for you.’ That gave us energy, and I hope we are able to use that energy to create a legendary efficiency.”

The finale of “Street to Kingdom” will air stay on June 18 at eight p.m. KST.

Supply (1)