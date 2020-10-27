VERIVERY’s Minchan To Take Hiatus Due To Health

VERIVERY’s Minchan will likely be taking a break from the group’s actions as a way to concentrate on his well being.

On October 26, VERIVERY’s company Jellyfish Leisure said, “Whereas selling the brand new album, Minchan’s well being worsened and he skilled signs of psychological anxiousness. He has visited a medical establishment and obtained remedy by means of remedy and drugs.”

The assertion continued, “As it has been deemed obligatory for Minchan to have ample relaxation, we’ve got determined after prolonged dialogue that he will take a brief hiatus from collaborating in VERIVERY’s actions, together with their fifth mini album promotions, and concentrate on receiving remedy.”

The company concluded, “As we got here to this choice as a result of the restoration of our artist is of utmost precedence, we ask in your understanding. We are going to maintain you up to date on any adjustments sooner or later. We apologize for worrying followers who might have been upset by the sudden information. We are going to do our greatest to help Minchan in his restoration.”

VERIVERY lately returned with their fifth mini album “FACE US.”

