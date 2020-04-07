Verizon canceling FiOS installs and telling customers to wait a few months

Verizon is canceling many home-Internet installations and maintenance all through the pandemic, and a few consumers are being given appointment dates in November when they’re making an attempt to agenda an arrange.

The November appointment dates appear to be placeholders that may eventually get changed by earlier dates. Nonetheless Verizon is sending mixed messages to consumers about when appointments will in fact happen and about whether or not or not technicians are allowed to go into their homes.

As of the day prior to this, a Verizon FAQ said, “Proper now, our technicians received’t give you the chance to go into your personal residence or commerce to put in new providers and merchandise or to do restore work,” in keeping with an Internet Archive seize of the online web page. The FAQ moreover said that buyers who don’t appear to be eligible for self-installs “may proceed with placing an order for a technician-required arrange” and “will receive notification to select an arrange date as soon as we resume operations.”