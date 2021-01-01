Verizon, Hearst Television Reach Agreement to Avoid Blackout

Verizon and Hearst Television reached a distribution settlement to stave off a New Yr’s Day blackout of the broadcasting group’s channels on Fios TV in 5 markets.

Phrases of the settlement weren’t disclosed. The telco had alleged Hearst TV was demanding value hikes of greater than 45% to carry the native channels. The businesses’ earlier carriage pact expired Dec. 31.

The settlement covers 9 Hearst-owned channels in Verizon’s Fios TV footprint: WCVB (ABC and MeTV) in Boston, WMUR (ABC) in Manchester, N.H., WGAL (NBC and MeTV) in Harrisburg, Pa., WBAL (NBC and MeTV) in Baltimore, and WTAE (ABC and Cozi TV) in Pittsburgh.

Nationwide, Hearst Television owns and operates 33 TV and two radio stations serving 26 media markets throughout 39 states reaching over 21 million U.S. tv households.

In accordance to the American Television Alliance, a commerce group representing cable, satellite tv for pc and telco TV suppliers, broadcasters through the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to use blackouts or the specter of blackouts “as a bargaining chip towards shoppers whereas negotiating retransmission consent charges.”

Simply this month, a struggle between Dish Community and Nexstar resulted in a 23-day blackout of Nexstar stations on the satcaster nationwide (affecting 5 million Dish prospects). AT&T and DirecTV prospects throughout the U.S. misplaced entry to Tegna’s 64 stations for greater than two weeks earlier than the 2 sides got here to phrases.

Pictured above: A WCVB 5 (ABC) information van in Boston