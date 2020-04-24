Verizon Q1 Revenue Down 1.6% on COVID-19 Store Closures, Ad Sales Drop – Variety

Verizon posted first-quarter 2020 income of $31.6 billion, down 1.6%, citing the influence of the coronavirus pandemic for lacking Wall Avenue expectations.

The highest-line decline primarily resulted from “sharp reductions” in wi-fi tools income, after social distancing measures have been adopted in March — prompting Verizon to shut 70% of its retail shops.

Verizon estimated COVID-19 decreased Q1 earnings by Four cents in earnings per share, primarily as the results of clients not paying their payments. Within the quarter, Verizon mentioned “dangerous debt” bills elevated by $228 million based mostly on the anticipated variety of clients who will search cost reduction underneath the FCC-led Hold Individuals Linked pledge. And Verizon expects bad-debt prices to be increased within the second quarter of 2020.

Q1 income for Verizon Media, the division whose manufacturers embody Yahoo, AOL, HuffPost, TechCrunch, and Engadget, got here in at $1.7 billion, down 4%, which the corporate mentioned was “pushed nearly completely by COVID-19 impacts.”

“Verizon Media has seen elevated ranges of buyer engagement on its platforms, however promoting charges have declined within the present atmosphere,” the corporate mentioned.

Verizon’s closure of retail areas and decreased in-store service hours for remaining shops “resulted in a big drop in buyer exercise and system volumes for the quarter. The patron division had 525,000 wi-fi retail postpaid internet losses in Q1, together with postpaid smartphone internet losses of 167,000. General, Verizon Wi-fi dropped 68,000 postpaid cellphone connections within the quarter (versus a internet lack of 44,000 within the year-ago interval). AT&T reported 163,000 postpaid cellphone internet provides for Q1 2020.

The telco’s Fios Web enterprise added 59,000 clients — with Verizon citing work-from-home and in-home education amongst components for the achieve — whereas the Fios TV service shed 84,000 subs “reflecting the continued shift from conventional linear video to over-the-top choices,” the corporate mentioned.

Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg, in saying the outcomes, mentioned “We are going to emerge from this disaster stronger, realizing we supplied vital connectivity to our clients, and particularly our first responders, whereas sustaining our dedication to investing in our 5G and Fiber methods. We’re notably pleased with our staff who proceed to ship important providers to our clients and people on the entrance traces to allow them to serve others.”

Verizon posted internet earnings of $4.29 billion, down 17% 12 months over 12 months, which included a $1.2 billion cost associated to the FCC’s lately accomplished spectrum motion. On an adjusted foundation first-quarter 2020 earnings per share was $1.26, barely increased than analyst consensus EPS estimates of $1.22.

Whereas rival AT&T withdrew all 2020 monetary steering, Verizon supplied an outlook for earnings however didn’t forecast income. Verizon mentioned it expects adjusted EPS to be -2% to +2% versus the prior 12 months, down from earlier steering of two%-4%.

The corporate had $7 billion money on hand on the finish of Q1 — because of a $3.5 billion debt providing accomplished final month — up from about $4.5 billion on the finish of 2019. “Carrying a better money stability is a part of the corporate’s liquidity planning technique,” Verizon mentioned.