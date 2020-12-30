Verizon Warns That Hearst TV Channels May Go Dark Amid 45% Fee Hike

In a brand new end-of-the-year TV carriage battle, Verizon on Tuesday started notifying Fios TV clients that Hearst Tv stations might go darkish on Fios as of Jan. 1 — with the telco claiming Hearst is demanding charge hikes of greater than 45% to hold its native channels.

Verizon’s present settlement with Hearst TV expires Dec. 31. There are 9 Hearst-owned channels in peril of getting pulled off Fios: WCVB (ABC and MeTV) in Boston, WMUR (ABC) in Manchester, N.H., WGAL (NBC and MeTV) in Harrisburg, Pa., WBAL (NBC and MeTV) in Baltimore, and WTAE (ABC and Cozi TV) in Pittsburgh.

Hearst Tv has demanded that Verizon “pay will increase of over 45%, so you’ll be able to proceed watching its channels. That is like the value of a loaf of bread going from $2.50 to greater than $3.60 in a single day,” the telco says in a discover on its web site in regards to the spat.

“Whereas tens of millions of Individuals are struggling in an ongoing pandemic, Hearst Tv has demanded Verizon pay will increase so excessive that it’d drive clients’ month-to-month payments to go up,” Verizon stated in an announcement.

A rep for Hearst Tv declined to remark.

In the meantime, a Verizon rep stated that “we additionally consider Grey Tv would possibly take the same strategy with its stations that Verizon carries, WWBT-NBC and WUVP-CW in Richmond, primarily based on their actions with different corporations.”

“Reasonably priced native information is significant and clients need high quality at-home leisure, particularly throughout a pandemic, so Verizon is shocked that Hearst Tv is demanding pay will increase which may hold Fios clients from watching their channels,” Verizon stated in its assertion. “We urge Hearst Tv to get severe about reaching a good settlement and hope they won’t take away their channels whereas negotiations proceed.”