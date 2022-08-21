Vermeer’s Charm: Fake Works, New Revelations, and the “Largest Show in History”

The Charm of Vermeer: ​​Discoveries, Fake Works, and the “Largest Show in History”

Take a break. Go back to the image that opens this article and, as if it were a television show, determine which of the six pictures that appear belong to Johannes Vermeer and which ones are fakes. The result (perhaps) surprises you.

…………

There was a time that was beautiful for Washington National Gallery (NGA). USA.; a time when he had 6 frames of Johannes Vermeer, a remarkably high number if one considers that among all the ones in the world they do not reach 40. Then there were 4, after there was no doubt that two were crude forgeries and, at present, it only has two, but that could be about to change. Or it would have already changed.

During the pandemic shutdown, the NGA was able to afford to pick up 4 paintings that he always has on displaytwo of which there is no doubt that they belong to one of the most recognized Dutch painters of the Baroque, such as Woman holding a weighing scale (1664) y young man writing (1665), and another two about which there were doubts regarding their authorship and that were presented with the sign “Attributed to”, which means that it is believed that he would have painted them, but there is no way to be sure. In other words, there are elements that cast doubt on his authorship.

The 6 works, the real ones, the doubtful ones and the false ones, will be part of Vermeer’s secrets that the museum will open to the public on October 8, but it will not be the only thing that the public will enjoy on those dates, since the examination with new technologies had the objective of determining if the two conflicting pieces —girl with flute (1665-75) y young man with red hat (1666-67)—they did or did not come out of his hand. Then, they will leave their “attributed” status to belong to Vermeer or, in the worst case, be categorized as anonymous.

“Young Woman Writing” and “Woman Holding a Balance”, two works from the Washington Gallery about which there is no doubt about the hand that created them: Johannes Vermeer

But the analysis of the 4 works will not only resolve this historical conflict, but also revealed information about the pictorial method of the author of The girl of the pearl That surprised the researchers.

A new look at Vermeer

Punctilious. Perfectionist. Detailer to the extreme. Careful in each of his brushstrokes. These were generic descriptions that have been written about Vermeer, who is considered to have taken a lot of time for each commission because he does not work for the market, but for private commissions.

The lucky ones who can stand in front of one of his paintings could, in the blink of an eye, confirm all those assertions that art historians have repeated like a mantra because in these the brushstrokes do not seem to flow, but to be part of life itself, a precise overlay that mimics reality. But scientific study shows —once again— that no matter how much we think we know about art, in reality we still don’t know anything about artists.

Under Woman holding a weighing scale Layers of thick, spontaneous brushstrokes were found to coexist, presenting a very different setting from that seen on the polished finished surface. “This discovery challenges the common assumption that the artist was a painstakingly slow perfectionist,” said one of the NGA researchers.

“Young man with a red hat” and “Girl with a flute”, and to be or not to be

Although the resolution is awaited —and the scientific reasons that support it— girl with flute y young man with red hat they have already appeared in catalogs as works by the artist. Sometimes dreaming a dream is more beautiful than waking up, although in this case it seems that the daydream will have an end, since there are clear clues that both pieces will go on to form the short legacy of the painter from Delft.

In 2023, the Rijksmuseum of Amsterdam will develop the “largest exhibition in history” dedicated to the Dutch master of the seventeenth century, which will include loans from all over the world and will be organized in collaboration with the Mauritshuis from The Hague. This will be, announced the spaces, the last time that Vermeer’s works will travel to meet in a room due to conservation issues, care of pieces that are very fragile, so it will not only be “the largest”, but also the only opportunity to experience the size of a pictorial event.

The show will include not only The girl of the pearlowned by the Mauritshuis, “the other Mona Lisa”, but also those owned by the Rijksmuseumas the milkmaid (1658-1660) y the alley (1657-1658), among others. Although it is unknown who is the young woman whom Scarlett Johansson gave life in the 2004 film, for the director of the Mauritshuis, Martine Gosselinkthere is no doubt that she is “the most famous Dutch girl in the world” and that “a Vermeer exhibition without her simply would not be a Vermeer exhibition”.

“The Geographer”, “A lady writes a letter with her servant”, “The alley” and “The milkmaid” will be part of the Rijksmuseum exhibition

Also, it has already been confirmed that there will be The Geographer (1668-1669), owned by the Städel Museum in Frankfurt am Main; A lady writes a letter with her servant (1670-1671), from the National Gallery of Ireland, in Dublin, and, among others… the four pieces that belong to the American gallery, which would be an indicator that both girl with flute y young man with red hatthey will achieve the expected status.

The work will also be in the Netherlands for the first time A girl reading a letter by the open window (1657-1659), from the Old Masters Gallery of Paintings in Dresden, Germany, which after being studied for three years revealed its new appearance to the world.

Since 1979 it was known that this work was not the original version of the master, since through an X-ray test a full-length Cupid emerged hanging on the wall behind the young woman, what could not be assured was if the removal of the tapestry had been the artist’s decision. When scholars were able to determine that someone, probably after the Dutchman’s death, had painted over the work, the god of love was returned to the painting through a laborious process carried out with a fine scalpel under a microscope.

“A girl reading a letter by the open window” before and after restoration

“Vermeer is one of the most famous painters in the Netherlands, along with Rembrandt, Van Gogh y Mondrian. We would not have believed that so many museums would be willing to lend their works,” he said. Taco Dibbits, director of the Rijksmuseum. And he added that with this exhibition they can “introduce Vermeer’s painting at the highest level and the results of the latest research to a new generation.”

But back to Washington. In the absence of the official word, sources close to the museum assure that there are no doubts that young man with red hat he is a Vermeer, but another unexpected fact emerged from the analysis that breaks with all the literature on the author.

Using hyperspectral reflectance imaging techniques, they found that underneath the painting was an unfinished portrait of a man wearing a wide-brimmed hat, suggesting that the artist reworked his original subject matter. That was surprising because in his legacy there is a predominance of portraits of women. This could open a door so that in the future other works that represent men with a similar invoice can be studied in more detail and added to his legacy.

“Girl with a Pearl Earring” at the Rijksmuseum



young man with a flute it was discovered in 1906 and donated to the museum in 1942. In the 1950s, Pieter Swillensan expert on the artist, ruled that it was not authentic and in the 90’s, the curator of the NGA and an expert on Vermeer, Arthur Wheelockalso questioned it and since then it has been presented with the “attributed” sign, however, not all specialists shared the same opinion.

One of the biggest problems of the work is that its poor conservation made it difficult to determine the attribution, in addition to having been dated with a period of a decade, which would show that it was a work that was left aside. All these circumstances, say the specialists, is that at first glance the painting does not have Vermeer’s recognizable invoice and it seems like a fairly good copy.

On the other hand, on display Vermeer’s secrets of the NGA will also present the two forgeries, which were made during the 20th century: the lacemakera free version of the homonymous work that is in the Louvre Museum, and The young woman smilingwhich presents a strange expression.

“The lacemaker” and “The smiling girl”, until the 80’s they were taken as from the Dutch painter…

Vermeer’s women tend to have a certain dourness, focused on their tasks or immersed in their inner world, they do not usually show expressions related to joy, although there are exceptions, of course, as in Lady with two gentlemen o Girl with glass of wine (1659-1660), located in the oldest art museum in Europe, the German Herzog Anton Ulrich-Museum in Brunswick, a piece that may have been the inspiration for the NGA’s apocryphal smiling young man.

Both pieces, which were accepted as true until the ’80s, would have been created around 1920, by which time Vermeer’s work had become highly collectible and were donated by the banker Andrew Mellon in 1937.

“The lacemaker” from the Louvre and “Girl with a glass of wine”, where the protagonist is reminiscent of the false “The smiling girl”

The appreciation of Vermeer’s works at the beginning of the 20th century is part of the process of recovering artists outside the Italian-Anglo-French canon that dominated the scene. The first to notice his work was Jean-Baptiste Pierre Le Brun —the most prominent French art dealer, critic and connoisseur of the 18th century—, who wrote: “That van der Meer, about whom historians have not spoken, deserves special attention”.

Later, William Burgess (Théophile Thoré his original name), influential French art historian and critic of the 19th century, fell in love with the artist whom he called the “Sphinx of Delft” and dedicated part of his life to searching for his works in Europe. He found around 70 pieces, many of which were later attributed to other painters. In total, two thirds of the Vermeers recognized today are thanks to his work.

Vermeer was not even recognized in his land. So much so that Pieter RoelofsHead of Paintings and Sculptures at the Rijksmuseum, explains that when the space opened in 1880 its mission was to have the best painters in the country and artists such as Gerard van Honthorst, Jan Lievens y Jan Steenbut Vermeer it barely appeared in a small corner.

In 2023 it will be almost three decades since the last great exhibition on Vermeer in the Netherlands, which was organized at the Mauritshuis in The Hague in 1996, and which brought together 22 paintings that attracted more than 450,000 visitors, making it the most visited in the history of space. Time will tell if the Rijksmuseum’s proposal will manage to break that mark. Everything indicates yes.

