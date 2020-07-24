Vernon Kay addresses I’m A Celebrity 2020 rumours: “By no means say by no means!”

Rumours started swirling that presenter Vernon Kay had signed a really profitable deal for this 12 months’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here!

And it feels like viewers might nicely be seeing him Down Beneath as Kay, 46, is definitely not towards the concept.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, the TV star – who is understood for presenting ITV’s Household Fortunes – revealed he’d “by no means say by no means” to becoming a member of the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up.

When requested if he’d be heading to Australia (or Scotland relying on the pandemic) to participate within the ITV present, he laughed: “I believed you would possibly ask me this. The rationale why that story got here out, I feel, is as a result of I’ve been requested for the final two or three years to do I’m A Celebrity.”

He continued: “I’ve at all times turned it down. I feel my title will need to have nonetheless been in a pocket book and it’s been floated round.

“We’ll see. By no means say by no means. Like I say, I’ve been requested two or thrice up to now and it’s not been the fitting time so I don’t know.”

In response to sources, Kay, 46, accepted a deal believed to be price £250,000 to seem on I’m a Celebrity…

“Everybody’s so happy to have Vernon on board, he’s a stunning man, stuffed with down-to-earth northern appeal and ideal for the present,” the insider informed The Mirror.

If true, this implies Kay – who’s returning to screens this August to host System E – will seem on ITV’s largest present over the autumn whereas his spouse Tess Daly presents BBC1’s Saturday evening hit Strictly Come Dancing.

Kay joins a protracted checklist of celebs on this 12 months’s rumoured line-up. Lately, Jason Manford mentioned he’d participate within the present if it meant Massive Cat Rescue proprietor Carole Baskin might be his campmate.

Seems like that is going to be a really fascinating forged checklist. Rely us in!

Vernon Kay will return to our screens between fifth – 13th August for six action-packed System E races to complete the season, with all of the drama stay and free on the BBC Purple Button. Look out for our full System E information coming quickly!