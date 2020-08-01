Vernon Kay: “Individuals complain about Formula 1… but Formula E intensity is superior”

Vernon Kay believes Formula E gives an alternative choice to followers who complain about Formula 1.

The Formula E presenter is trying ahead to the return of the Formula E 2020 calendar, with six races crammed into 9 hectic days in Berlin, Germany.

Kay thinks the all-electric racing sequence has loads to supply followers who’ve change into disillusioned with its gas-guzzling cousin.

In an unique chat with RadioTimes.com, he mentioned: “All of the scepticism round Formula E is slowly falling off.

“It’s very, quite simple. Individuals moan and complain about Formula 1, not overtaking. They are saying it’s a procession, and it’s getting tiresome for all of the Formula 1 addicts who maintain having to listen to that over and over.

“Everyone knows the technicalities and the high quality margins through which Formula 1 vehicles race.

“In Formula E, there’s numerous overtaking. There’s numerous crashing as a result of we’re on brief tight circuits and the intensity of the racing for 45 minutes is completely superior.

“Watch it, take pleasure in it and as an alternative of claiming they’re like Scalextric vehicles, behind your head, say they sound like TIE Fighters from Star Wars.”

The season is 5 races deep, with 5 totally different winners triumphing thus far, that means it’s all to play for with six races to come back.

Kay has been counting down the times for the season’s return.

“I can not wait. It’s going to be like Christmas morning, and I’m not simply saying that.

“Within the three years I’ve been doing Formula E, I’ve realised that the motorsport fraternity is fairly a close-knit group. It sounds actually tacky but it does really feel like we’re one massive joyful household, even the drivers.

“They’ve all competed in varied motor racing sequence’ outdoors of Formula E, and once they come collectively on Formula E weekend it’s like Christmas morning.

“There’s an actual sense of how particular Formula E is and the way essential it is, not simply to motor racing but to world sport as effectively, attempting to be renewable, electrical, environmentally-conscious about it’s carbon footprint.

“What has the potential to be bizarre is, we begin the race week saying, ‘OK, we’re going to resolve the Formula E champion within the subsequent week, then actually days later you’re giving somebody the trophy. That’s going to be bonkers.

“With the factors that the FIA, Formula E and the German authorities have put collectively, we’re all in separate bubbles on the observe and within the lodge, with all that in place, I believe that’s simply going to extend the intensity of the racing, I actually do.

“The drivers are in the identical lodge, the mechanics, smaller crews – in order that they need to work twice, thrice as arduous. As a complete it’s going to be actually thrilling and with all the pieces COVID has put in place it’s simply going to extend the intensity of race week.”

Observe Formula E’s season finale dwell on BBC Pink Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport web site from the Fifth-13th August. For those who’re on the lookout for extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.