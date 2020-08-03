Vernon Kay picks Formula E drivers to watch ahead of restart

Formula E returns this week with six races in 9 days and a complete lot of competitors for the No.1 spot within the driver standings.

Presenter Vernon Kay will likely be following all of the Formula E 2020 calendar motion reside on BBC – from the primary race on Fifth August till the ultimate showdown on the 13th.

An avid fan of Formula E, Kay spoke completely to RadioTimes.com, choosing out his prime drivers to watch for the rest of the season.

He already has his eyes set on a New Zealand star closing in on the highest of the leaderboard: “Preserve a watch out for Mitch Evans within the Jaguar Panasonic crew.

“Jaguar have at all times been a crew who’re actually striving for achievement however realise it’s going to take stepping stones. They’ve put a little bit bit of stress on themselves by saying that is the yr now we have to come to fruition.

“They’ve obtained a fast automotive, they’ve obtained a quick automotive in apply, qualifying they usually’ve positively obtained race tempo. Evans is one to watch.”

Evans at present sits second within the standings, simply behind Antonio Felix da Costa who received the Marrakesh ePrix prior to lockdown.

Kay has tipped the Portuguese star to proceed to outshine his fellow team-mate – and reigning champion – Jean-Eric Vergne.

“Antonio Felix da Costa at his new crew DS Tcheetah. He’s joined a crew who’s obtained back-to-back Jean Eric Vergne concerned as a companion however JEV appears to have hit an oily patch and Felix da Costa has picked up the slack to do very well in that automotive.

“That relationship is de facto attention-grabbing as a result of Antonio has at all times been a fast driver and now he’s obtained a fast automotive, he’s placing stress on the present champion.”

And for these maintaining a watch out on British prospects, you’ll be spoiled for alternative.

Kay mentioned: “Then we’ve obtained the Brits… Alexander Sims at BMW, who’s doing exceptionally effectively, and also you’ve obtained Oliver Rowland at Nissan, who at all times has a chance as a result of Nissan at all times have a good automotive to do effectively.

“There’s lot of British curiosity, and now Sam Hen has introduced he’s going to transfer to Jaguar Panasonic, leaving Virgin after six years, that’s main information. Sam has one thing to show in his last season with Virgin. It’s all to play for.”

Observe Formula E’s season finale reside on BBC Crimson Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport web site from the Fifth-13th August. When you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, try our TV Information.