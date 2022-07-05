Version 9.0 of Vim, the historical text editor, now incorporates a scripting language up to 1000 times faster

Vim is a popular text and code editor for lovers of the ‘old school’ (it was launched in 1991 as an improved version of the much older ‘Vi’, and can still be run in text mode) which continues to have a much larger user base than one might think in these times when times are blowing in favor of tools like Visual Studio Code.

So many are still his fans, that they regularly continue to star in ‘flames’ with enthusiastic users of another equally retro editor, Emacs.

The last version of Vim so far (8.2) was released two and a half years ago, but for a few days the new version 9.0 has been available which, apart from some bug fixes, exclusively includes a single novelty in terms of new features: a new scripting language. “And that is a great novelty?”, you may ask. And yes, it is.

One of the great attractions of Vim lies in all the tasks that it makes it easy to carry out thanks to its complete key combinations and the possibility of using macros; while using it, we can forget about the mouse and the tools menu: everything is just a few keystrokes away.

Vim is available for all major operating systems (Windows, Linux, macOS…)

Landing Vim9Script

But when even the frameworks are insufficient to solve the required task, Vim already had an internal scripting language —Vimscript— that facilitated the automation of complex tasks, as well as the creation of extensions. Fear not: Vimscript will continue to be available also in the new version of Vim to safeguard backwards compatibility.

However, in this new version a new scripting language is introduced, the Vim9Script whose objective is to “dramatically” improve the performance of the scripts. In fact, as its developers have announced, Vim9Script compiled functions now run 10-1000 times faster than those developed with Vimscript.

Really, syntax changes between both versions are relatively modest —although they try to bring it closer to the standards of other well-known languages, such as JavaScript—; the important differences lie in aspects such as the differentiation between local versus global variables/functions, and in which functions defined with :def will be compiled before running. There will also be minor differences in error handling.

Bram Moolenar, el creator and still responsible for the development of Vimexplained the following in an interview published last January: