Verstappen confessed that he had a physical problem in the last lap of Abu Dhabi and spoke of the future of Hamilton

The definition they starred in Max Verstappen Y Lewis Hamilton will remain as one of the most compelling in the history of the Formula 1. Although the Dutchman was in the lead for much of the season, the seven-time champion of the category managed to win three races in a row in the final part of the calendar that allowed him to reach the last test even in points in the drivers championship.

At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the leaders of Red Bull and Mercedes offered us an epic final lap that ended with Max winning the competition and the first title in his career. 10 days after what happened in the Middle East, and amid rumors of a possible retirement of Lewis from F1, Verstappen referred to the dramatic definition and said he had a physical problem.

“I got a leg cramp on the last lap. That was not cool. When I went full throttle, it hurt. But it doesn’t matter, it was the last race of the season “said the 24-year-old who made it to the category in 2015 on the show Sport and Talk, from ServusTV, in an interview with Helmut Marko, his team’s advisor.

It must be remembered that Hamilton had the race in his hands when the Frenchman Nicholas Latifi, aboard his Alpine, lost control of the car and crashed in one of the curves of the Yas Marina circuit, which generated the entry of the safety car .

“With the title there is more tranquility. My dream has always been to win the World Cup once. Everything that comes now is an addition. But in the first race I want to win again “added Verstappen, who took advantage of the Race Direction’s decision to charge Michael Masi, who lined up his Red Bull with the Briton’s Mercedes for the final lap.

Once the definition commotion passed, one of the strong faces of the German team that lost the championship was forceful when talking about how everything that happened affected Hamilton. “Lewis will never get over the pain and anguish they caused him in the last race. As a pilot, he will see in his heart that he must continue because he is at the top of his form, but he will have to overcome the pain, since he is a man with strong values ​​”, was what he said. Toto Wolff.

From the sayings of the director of Mercedes, the alarms were turned on in the Big circus on the future of the seven-time champion and his possible retirement. What does Verstappen think? “The normal thing is that it returns. His words after the race were very emotional. I’m counting on him for 2022 ″Max confessed.

The title fight between the two had incandescent moments on the track throughout the season. Situations such as those that happened at Silverstone, or the touch at the Monza circuit that ended with the Red Bull mounted on the Mercedes were some of the highlights of their rivalry.

“In the end, it was good. Of course we’ve had our moments and maybe we were mad at each other. But we also had good duels and overtaking maneuvers. So the respect is still there “Verstappen said of the relationship with Hamilton.

In addition to explaining that he has not yet tested the 2022 version of the car with which he will race next season, the brand new world champion left a special message for Checo Pérez, his teammate. “In the end, it decided the race for us because Mercedes couldn’t pit stop at that point. Without Checo I would not have become a world champion ”, he concluded.

