“Verstappen is faster”: Helmut Marko’s provocation to Checo Pérez

Helmut Marko is Red Bull’s sports adviser and one of Christian Horner’s trusted people (Photo: REUTERS/Christian Bruna)

After the victory of Czech Pérez in Monaco, the classification of the Drivers’ World Cup was compacted and added the Mexican in a battle that seemed to be only between Leclerc y Verstappenso one of the main topics that revolved around Red Bull was the possible fight between teammates.

After making it clear that there will be no team decisions to favor either of them, at least at this start of the season, Helmut Marko He spoke again about Sergio’s performance in the first races of the year, which he classified as very positive; however, he hinted that Max is a step ahead in terms of speed.

According to the sports advisor of the Austrian team, if today the difference with Verstappen is not greater, it is mainly due to the unreliability that it suffered during the grands prix in Bahrain and Australiawhere he had to leave when he was ahead of Pérez.

Helmut Marko provoked Checo Pérez with a new statement: “Verstappen is faster” (Photo: Getty Images)

“Max didn’t finish twice where he was second″, explained Marko in an interview with the German media Formel1.dewhere he made it clear that in both he was ahead of his teammate, so the advantage in points would now be greater.

“If we consider those points, the difference would be bigger than it is. This does not change that Pérez has had a very good season, but in pure race speed Max is the fastest”

The races that he puts on the table are those of the GP of Bahrainwhere Sergio also retired due to engine problems on the last lap of the race, along with the Australian GPwhere the mexican got on the podium as second place.

in these events Verstappen would have finished in second place and above Sergio Pérez, so if he finished under normal circumstances he could have a 24-point lead at this point in the season; however, it should be remembered that Czech it has also suffered some misfortunes at times.

At the Monaco GP, Checo Pérez beat Max Verstappen in all sessions of the weekend (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

In addition to his abandonment in Bahrain with Max, Czech had his second setback at the Saudi Arabian GP, where he got his long-awaited pole position and was shaping up to seek victory; however, after dominating the opening laps of the race, a safety car inopportune gave a free stop to the rest of the grid and dropped to fourth place, a place from which he could no longer leave.

Later in Miamiengine problems denied him the chance to overtake Carlos Sainz and even nearly dropped out of the race, finishing fourth in visible frustration.

Finally in Spain, his anger at giving up the position to Verstappen suggested that second place had a bad feeling in the balance sheet.

Checo Pérez is third in the drivers’ championship after seven races, 15 points behind leader Max Verstappen (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

It should be noted that the latest statements by Helmut Marko add to his claim that within Red Bull There is no discomfort in this fight and that Max has “enough confidence in himself” to try to beat Sergio again, but not before remembering how the renewal was experienced:

“On Friday (May 27), before the Monaco Grand Prixwe gave him the contract extension. Czech I was more motivated after this. It is very good to have this duo of drivers, we have already registered five victories this year”, sentenced the manager.

