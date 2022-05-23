Verstappen won an emotional Formula 1 Spanish GP and took advantage of Leclerc’s retirement to lead the championship

* The best alternatives of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) achieved a key victory to retain its title in the formula 1. The Dutchman won this Sunday at the Spanish Grand Prix, the sixth of the season, at the hot Montmeló circuit in Barcelona. He took advantage of the abandonment of Charles Leclerc due to mechanical problems Ferrari and captured the championship lead. second was Sergio “Checo” Perez (Red Bull) and third George Russell (Mercedes).

At the start, the race was colored red, as Leclerc started from pole positions, made a good start and knew how to defend himself against Verstappen. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) lost the third position and dropped to fifth place. While George Russell (Mercedes) made a great start and placed third. Your partner Lewis Hamilton had a touch with Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and the Dane went to leca’s bed. Both were at the bottom of the pack.

The incidents continued and on the seventh lap Sainz got lost, but was able to continue in the race. Two laps later Verstappen did the same and lost second place to Russell and then Sergio “Checo” PerezMax’s partner, gave him the third position.

At round 14 Verstappen and Russell stopped in the pits and fitted medium tyres. In the 19° turn, Max approached George, but he was unable to get within a second to apply the DRS, although he also had failures in that tool and that upset the dutch. The DRS is the system that allows a better air intake in the car that comes behind, which when moving the rear wing loses turbulence and gains speed over the one that goes ahead and this promotes overtaking. It is used only when there is a difference less than a second and in certain places indicated on the track, which are usually the long straights.

Charles Leclerc greets the members of the Ferrari team after his abandonment (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

It was on lap 24 that Verstappen overtook Russell on the inside of the first corner, but the Englishman managed to regain his position.

Three laps later came the shock of the race which was Leclerc’s retirement due to a mechanical failure. “It’s a real shame, but I’m taking the positive because until that moment we had been leading. But we need to know what happened in the car. I could have left as championship leader and now I’m going second. We’ll see what happens next week. Normally it hasn’t gone well for me in Monaco lately,” Leclerc said in dialogue with ESPN.

Russell inherited the lead and Verstappen attacked him, but on the next lap the world champion pitted and put on soft compound tyres. “Checo” Pérez was second and on lap 31 he overtook Russell and went on to lead the race.

The strong heat on the track forced a pit stop to renew the rubber and Russell did it (lap 37) with the medium compound. The Red Bull riders were in the first two places. In the next lap “Checo” Pérez also stopped and put on soft tires and the lead was inherited by Verstappen, who, having soft tires, had to make another stop on lap 44 (medium tires). Max returned to the track second, but with fresher rubber than Pérez, who was once again the leader.

Max Verstappen won and is the leader of the championship (REUTERS / Manu Fernández)

Although Verstappen, having tires in better condition than Pérez, had a better pace than his teammate who received the order from the Red Bull team to leave him the first position. The Dutchman overtook his teammate on lap 49. Five later the Austrian team brought Checo into the pits and put him on soft tires to set the lap record, but the Aztec was third in the standings.

However, “Checo” then caught up with Russell and came second. Verstappen crossed the finish line first and captured the championship lead in which he is now top with 110 points against 104 for Leclerc. “I had a lot of tailwind and at one point my DRS wasn’t working, but I tried to stay focused,” said Verstappen, who scored his fourth win of the season and reached 24 wins in the Maxima. He equaled Juan Manuel Fangio in number of wins. It was a 1-2 for Red Bull. George Russell finished third.

It was a vibrant race with four drivers who at some point led the race: Verstappen, Perez, Russell and Leclerc. Also, there was five changes in the tip.

fourth turned out Carlos Sainz that with his Ferrari he had a bad race with an oversight included in the seventh round. The Spaniard received all the support of his public, but he ended up in that position after the failures that Hamilton had with the water pump of his car. The Englishman did a great job since after finishing last due to the aforementioned contact with Magnussen, he had a good comeback and completed the top five. In terms of general performance, it was the best race of the German team in 2022, which on this date premiered aerodynamic improvements and corrected a lot of its problems with the rebound effect of their cars.

In the top ten they finished, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Stephen Ocon (Alpine), Lando Norris (McLaren), Fernando Alonso (Alpine) y Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri).

The next date will be next week with the traditional Monaco Grand Prix on the street of the Principality.

GRAND PRIX OF SPAIN – CLASSIFIER

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF DRIVERS (TOP 5):

1- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 110 Puntos

2- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 104 Points

3- Czech Perez (Red Bull) 85 Points

4- George Russell (Mercedes) 74 Points

5- Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 65 Points

CONSTRUCTORS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (TOP 5):

1. Red Bull, 195 Points

2. Ferrari, 169 Points

3. Mercedes, 120 Points

4. McLaren, 50 Points

5. Alfa Romeo, 39 Points

