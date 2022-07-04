Verstappen’s black Sunday at the Formula 1 British GP: from a puncture in one of his tires to failures in his Red Bull

Verstappen in action at the GP that did not suit him (REUTERS / Peter Cziborra)

He started with the right foot, led, but ended up suffering the race. This is how black sunday can be summed up Max Verstappen if you take into account the aspirations of the world champion and who also leads the current competition of the formula 1. At the Silverstone Autodrome, where the British Grand Prixthe Dutchman with his Red Bull He had a very good first part of the race, although later he was delayed due to mechanical failures in his car. He finished seventh, but it could have been worse.

Max started second and overtook the poleman, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari). But after neutralization by the terrible accidente de Guanyu Zhou, in the second game Sainz made no mistake and fought with Verstappen for first place, but the Spaniard kept the lead. After Max defended himself from the other Ferrari and one of his main rivals in the fight for the title, Charles Leclerc and there was a touch between them that the stewards understood that it was a racing maneuver and they did not penalize any of them.

Later, on lap 12, Sainz overshot after a corner and was overtaken by Verstappen, who suffered a punctured tire in the next lap and had to pit. The Dutchman was sixth and stated on the radio that his car had problems getting good traction. He lost rhythm and no longer had any chance to dispute the victory.

The best alternatives of the British GP

He was also not helped by the last caution at round 39 to retire Esteban Ocon’s Alpine on the old main straight (in 2010 the Silverstone pits were moved) when several entered to put soft compound tires and be faster in the last race section.

Verstappen was seventh and had to fend off Mick Schumacher, who with his Haas-Ferrari attacked him and was about to overtake him in the final meters. If there had been another lap perhaps the Kaiser’s son could have overtaken him. Mick finished eighth, scoring points for the first time in F1 and it was his best result since his debut in 2021.

Although Sunday could have been worse for Max, since if Leclerc won he would have cut the difference further in the fight for the championship. The Monegasque led until the last restart, but as Ferrari did not call him to the pits to change tires he ran the last few laps with the hard compound that takes longer to achieve optimal grip on the track. He was outclassed by his teammate, Sainz, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Sergio “Checo” Pérez” (Red Bull) They put soft tires and were faster.

Mick Schumacher did his best job since his F1 debut (REUTERS / Molly Darlington)

The legendary Silverstone saw the best race of the year with four leaders, Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc y Hamiltonwhich met its highest performance so far in 2022. The improvements that Mercedes brought to this date and the alternatives for correct the bounce effect that enabled the International Automobile Federation (FIA), they liked the German car, the W13.

At the former World War II airbase and where the first race in F1 history was held, Sainz made his triumphant debut in the Máxima and after 71 years he is the first Spanish-speaking driver to win at Silverstone since Argentinian Jose Froilan Gonzalez. It should be remembered that his compatriot Carlos Alberto Reutemann he won in 1978, but at Brands Hatch.

Red Bull had a bittersweet taste with the great work -again- of Checo Pérez, who is still second in the championship, but Verstappen’s RB18 presented faults and had the striking puncture. In a short time they will have to analyze what happened, since the championship will continue next weekend at their home, at the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, with the Austrian Grand Prix. It will be the eleventh date and half of the season.

KEEP READING

Carlos Sainz achieved his first Formula 1 victory in Great Britain in the best race of the year

Shocking accident at the start of Formula 1: the Chinese Guanyu Zhou suffered a dangerous rollover

The verdict of the Formula 1 experts: what Mercedes failed in the rebound effect, how to solve it and why it was not a problem for Red Bull